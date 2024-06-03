Meet the 25 Men Searching for Love in Season 21 of “The Bachelorette”

The cast of the 21st season of the hit ABC series The Bachelorette has been revealed.

What’s Happening:

Join 25 men on their jet-setting journey to find love with Jenn Tran, when the 21st season of The Bachelorette premieres, Monday, July 8th (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu

premieres, Monday, July 8th (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Tran is a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others and is currently studying to become a physician assistant. The bilingual Vietnamese beauty currently resides in Miami and is ready to find love with a man who’s as reliable and thoughtful as she is.

​The Bachelorette is a production of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Bennett Graebner, Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Tim Warner and Peter Gust serve as executive producers.

The 25 men who will vie for Jenn’s heart are:

Aaron, 29, an aerospace engineer from Tulsa, Okla.

Austin, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, Calif.

Brendan, 30, a real estate broker from Vancouver, British Columbia

Brett, 28, a health & safety manager from Manheim, Penn.

Brian, 33, an aesthetics consultant from Boynton Beach, Fla.

Dakota, 27, a sommelier from Paradise Valley, Ariz.

Devin, 28, a freight company owner from Houston, Texas

Dylan, 24, a medical student from Elk Grove, Calif.

Grant, 30, a day trader from Houston, Texas

Hakeem, 29, a medical device salesman from Schaumburg, Ill.

Jahaan, 28, a startup founder from New York, N.Y.

Jeremy, 29, a real estate investor from New York, N.Y.

John, 25, a medical student from Delray Beach, Fla.

Jonathon, 27, a creative director from Los Angeles, Calif.

Kevin, 35, a financial analyst from Denver, Colo.

Marcus, 31, an Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh, N.C.

Marvin, 28, a luxury event planner from Santa Monica, Calif.

Matt, 27, an insurance executive from Atlanta, Ga.

Moze, 25, an algebra teacher from Albany, N.Y.

Ricky, 28, a pharmaceutical representative from Miami, Fla.

Sam M., 27, a contractor from Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Sam N., 25, an entrepreneur from Carlsbad, Calif.

Spencer, 30, a pet portrait entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas

Thomas N., 31, a retirement advisor from Tucker, Ga.

Tomas A., 27, a physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario