An All-New “20/20” is “Following the Fingerprints” In An All-New Episode

An all-new episode of 20/20 follows Leo Schofield’s homecoming after serving over three decades in prison.



What’s Happening:

This week’s episode, “Follow the Fingerprints”, follows Leo Schofield, who has been reported on by 20/20 for over two years.

A recent development in the case of the murder of his wife, Michelle Schofield, has led to Schofield being released from prison on parole.

20/20 will give an inside look at Schofield’s legal journey and the continuing battle to clear his name and restart his life.

Interviews and exclusive homecoming video will help tell Schofield's story and his journey to be exonerated.

The newest episode of 20/20 airs June 7th at 9pm ET on ABC Hulu

