An All-New “20/20” is “Following the Fingerprints” In An All-New Episode

An all-new episode of 20/20 follows Leo Schofield’s homecoming after serving over three decades in prison.
What’s Happening:
- This week’s episode, “Follow the Fingerprints”, follows Leo Schofield, who has been reported on by 20/20 for over two years.
- A recent development in the case of the murder of his wife, Michelle Schofield, has led to Schofield being released from prison on parole.
- 20/20 will give an inside look at Schofield’s legal journey and the continuing battle to clear his name and restart his life.
- Interviews and exclusive homecoming video will help tell Schofield’s story and his journey to be exonerated.
- The newest episode of 20/20 airs June 7th at 9pm ET on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.
More ABC News:
- ABC World News Tonight To Feature Exclusive Interview With President Joe Biden
- The Upcoming ABC Signature Series "High Potential" Loses Its Showrunner
- Meet the 25 Men Searching for Love in Season 21 of “The Bachelorette”
- “CMA Fest” Concert Special Hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde Airing Later This Month on ABC
- The First President of ABC Entertainment Martin Starger Has Passed Away At 92