ABC World News Tonight To Feature Exclusive Interview With President Joe Biden

World News Tonight will host President Joe Biden for an exclusive interview from Normandy.

What’s Happening:

ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir will sit down with President Joe Biden for an exclusive interview.

President Biden is in France, joining other world leaders to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Muir will broadcast from Normandy on Wednesday and Thursday.

The interview will air on June 6th at 630pm ET on World News Tonight.

