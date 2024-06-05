ABC World News Tonight To Feature Exclusive Interview With President Joe Biden

World News Tonight will host President Joe Biden for an exclusive interview from Normandy.

  • ABC News’ World News Tonight anchor David Muir will sit down with President Joe Biden for an exclusive interview.
  • President Biden is in France, joining other world leaders to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
  • Muir will broadcast from Normandy on Wednesday and Thursday.
  • The interview will air on June 6th at 630pm ET on World News Tonight.

