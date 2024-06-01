The First President of ABC Entertainment Martin Starger Has Passed Away At 92

Martin Starger, the first president of ABC Entertainment, has passed away. At 92 years old, the network executive leaves behind an incredible legacy.
- Deadline reports that Martin Starger, an accomplished producer and the first President of ABC Entertainment, has passed away at the age of 92.
- The producer, who is known for being involved in films such as Robert Altman’s Nashville and Peter Bogdanovich’s Mask, died from natural causes in his Los Angeles home. His niece, casting director Ilene Starger, confirmed his passing.
- Irene shared kind words about her uncle stating “He was a brilliant, elegant, remarkable man. He had wonderful taste in projects, and, on a highly personal level, he was like a father to me, given that his older brother, my father, died very suddenly when I was a teenager.”
- During his time as ABC Entertainment President, Starger helped bring television projects like Roots, Happy Days, and Rich Man, Poor Man to life.
- As an executive producer, some of Starger’s most iconic works include films Stanley Donen’s Movie Movie, Ingmar Bergman’s Autumn Sonata, The Muppet Movie, The Great Muppet Caper, Mark Rydell’s On Golden Pond, The Last Unicorn, and Alan J. Pakula’s Sophie’s Choice.
- Martin Starger was born in the Bronx, New York on May 8th, 1932.
- After receiving his Bachelor of Science in Motion Picture Techniques from City College, Starger was drafted into Army services where he was assigned the role of motion picture photographer at the Signal Corps Pictorial Center. In addition, he worked in all aspects of motion picture production in the U.S. Army Headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii for television, the Dept. of Defense, and newsreels.
- Finishing his time in the service, Starger worked in New York, starting at the advertising agency BBDO which would eventually lead him to becoming the first person named President of ABC Entertainment from 1972-1975.
- With him at the helm, ABC found its footings in the entertainment industry. He also developed a creative team that included former Disney CEO Michael Eisner.
- Post his position as president, Starger would launch an illustrious career producing movie, television, and Broadway projects.
- He is survived by his niece, Ilene Starger.