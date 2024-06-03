“CMA Fest” Concert Special Hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde Airing Later This Month on ABC

Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde are set to host CMA Fest, “the Music Event of Summer,” airing June 25th on ABC.

What’s Happening:

Today, the Country Music Association announced CMA Fest, a three-hour primetime concert special set to air Tuesday, June 25th at 8/7c on ABC. The special will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The three-hour primetime concert special, which is set to film in Nashville during the 51st CMA Fest later this week, is hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde.

The CMA Fest television special will feature never-before-seen performances and surprise collaborations from Country Music’s most exciting acts. Performances will be revealed soon.

About CMA Fest:

The Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience began in 1972 as Fan Fair, which drew 5,000 fans to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium. The legendary festival has become the city’s signature Country Music event that hosts tens of thousands of fans from all 50 states and 39 international countries. CMA Fest is a one-of-a-kind festival with hundreds of artists donating their time to perform so proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music programs across the country through the CMA Foundation.