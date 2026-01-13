Movie Review: "Disneyland Handcrafted" Finally Gives the Park's Unsung Craftsmen Their Due

As Disney fans, we are well acquainted with Walt Disney’s bold vision for Disneyland and the legendary artists he assembled to bring that dream to life. What has often been overlooked, however, are the thousands of skilled craftspeople, laborers, and construction workers who transformed orange groves into a fully realized theme park in an astonishingly short amount of time. That imbalance is finally corrected with Disneyland Handcrafted, Leslie Iwerks’ mesmerizing new documentary debuting January 22 on YouTube and Disney+.

Rather than retreading familiar ground, Iwerks shifts the spotlight away from concept art and executive decisions and onto the physical act of creation itself. Drawing from stunning color film shot during the park’s construction, Disneyland Handcrafted immerses viewers in the raw, kinetic process of building Disneyland. The footage feels alive — structures rise, pathways take shape, and attractions materialize before our eyes in a way that feels almost miraculous.

While voiceovers allow us to hear recollections and insights from those involved in Disneyland’s creation, there isn’t a single modern-day talking head. This creative choice proves inspired. By avoiding contemporary interviews, the film resists nostalgia-as-commentary and instead allows the images to speak for themselves. The result is a documentary that feels immediate and present, as if we’re standing on the construction site alongside the workers, watching history unfold in real time.

Importantly, the film doesn’t sanitize the past. The footage is unfiltered and, at times, startling — workers smoke constantly, safety protocols are minimal by modern standards, and construction techniques frequently flirt with danger. It’s a vivid reminder of how different the era was, and how much physical risk was baked into the park’s creation. That authenticity only deepens the film’s impact.

What elevates Disneyland Handcrafted beyond simply fascinating archival footage is the care taken in its assembly. Iwerks and her collaborators don’t rely solely on the inherent interest of the subject matter; they craft the film with the same level of intention and precision seen in the work onscreen. The score plays a crucial role, heightening moments of urgency and pressure while also underscoring the joy and optimism that defined Disneyland’s construction. There’s tension in the ticking clock, but also exhilaration in watching “The Happiest Place on Earth” rise from the ground up.

That meticulous filmmaking mirrors the very ethos the documentary celebrates. Just as Disneyland was built piece by piece by dedicated hands, Disneyland Handcrafted feels assembled with patience, respect, and a deep appreciation for detail.

In the end, Disneyland Handcrafted is nothing short of spectacular. While its release on YouTube and Disney+ makes it easily accessible, this is not a documentary meant for casual, distracted viewing. Do not watch it on your phone. Seek out the largest screen you can, turn off your other devices, and let yourself be fully absorbed. This is a cinematic achievement — one that honors the unsung builders of Disneyland and reminds us that even the most magical places begin with hard hats, calloused hands, and an extraordinary amount of human effort. I extend my appreciation to the teams at Disney and Iwerks & Co. for crafting the film, but I also want to thank the families of all of the construction workers that made Disneyland a possibility, whose story is finally getting the spotlight it deserves.

Disneyland Handcrafted will be released on Disney+ and YouTube on January 22.

