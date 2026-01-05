Florida Residents and Annual Passholders To Receive Special Savings on Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Rooms for Cool Kids' Summer
Additional details on the offers will be revealed soon.
Walt Disney World is ready to bring back Cool Kids' Summer for 2026, giving Florida Residents and Annual Passholders special savings on select Walt Disney World Resort hotels for the festivities.
What’s Happening:
- As Walt Disney World unveils the return of the popular Cool Kids’ Summer event later this year, we’re getting a lot of information about new and returning activities and experiences.
- Additionally, Florida Residents and Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will be able to enjoy some special offers on rooms at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels.
- While additional details are expected tomorrow, January 6th, 2026, we already know that Florida Residents can save up to 35% and Annual Passholders can save up to 40% on rooms.
- Since they are staying at official Walt Disney World Resort hotels, those who stay on-site will be able to enjoy their daily 30-minute early theme park entry period (valid theme park admission and a park reservation, if applicable, required), where in the summer, characters will be available across all four theme parks during this period.
- Characters will also be appearing at Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, and Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside where there will be even more experiences and amenities designed for families with young children, including scheduled visits from favorite Disney characters.
- This is all in addition to other offerings across the Walt Disney World Resort hotels, including movies under the stars, poolside fun, and more.
- With these deals, locals and passholders will be able to stay even closer to the Cool Kids’ Summer fun, including the return of GoofyCore at EPCOT, the new Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Bluey’s arrival at Conservation Station at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and more.
- Plus, early 2026 leading up to Cool Kids’ Summer will also see the return of Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom, new missions featuring The Mandalorian and Grogu on Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the celebration of the 250th birthday of America with Soarin’ Across America at EPCOT, and more.
- Cool Kids' Summer is set to return on May 26th through September 8th, 2026
