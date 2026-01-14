Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland to Expand Timeline with New Characters, John Williams Music, and Other Enhancements

As Star Wars gets ready to celebrate 50 years next year, the land based upon the franchise is going back to its roots.

Fans of the original Star Wars trilogy are going to want to listen up – as Disneyland has revealed that half of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will take on a new timeline set around the original trilogy.

What's Happening:

Starting on April 29th, 2026, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park will be expanding its timeline to include more eras from the Star Wars galaxy.

Specifically, we're talking the era of the original trilogy, consisting of A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

This change will allow Darth Vader, Leia Organa, Han Solo and Luke Skywalker to meet with guests on Batuu beginning on April 29th.

The timeline change applies to the Black Spire Outpost section of the land, which will see new props and graphics installed.

The other half of the land, over towards Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will continue to be set in the timeline of the First Order from the sequel trilogy.

At this time, these changes will not be coming to the Disney's Hollywood Studios version of the land.

A Musical Galaxy:

John Williams' legendary score from the original trilogy will be added to Batuu, specifically themes from the first six films.

Passing through the tunnels of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the iconic “Main Title” and "Force Theme" will beckon you to a galaxy far, far away.

As you wander through the land, you’ll hear motifs from other classic tracks including “Han Solo and the Princess,” “The Desert and the Robot Auction,” “The Emperor” and more.

If you stop by for a beverage at Oga's Cantina, you might just hear the iconic "Cantina Band" track from the original Star Wars.

New Names, Stories and Displays:

First Order Cargo will transform into Black Spire Surplus, a military salvage operation offering artifacts from across the history of the galaxy, including Imperial and Rebel items from the Galactic Civil War.

Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities will delve further back into the past with a new display of different one-of-a-kind items.

An earlier generation of the Mubo family will operate Droid Depot, where they will be prototyping the BB style of droid.

What They're Saying:

Doug Chiang, Senior Vice President and Executive Design Director, Lucasfilm: “The Walt Disney Imagineering team continues to set the standard for experiential storytelling. With the expansion of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge timeline at Disneyland to include classic characters from other Star Wars eras, fans will have a unique opportunity to live the Star Wars experience in an even bigger way. Every new detail, no matter how small, will be meticulously recreated to ensure an authentic experience. From iconic heroes and villains to droids and aliens, this next phase offers an unparalleled opportunity to immerse yourself in the Star Wars saga. I've had the tremendous pleasure of working side by side with the amazing Imagineering team, and I'm continually impressed by their passion for immersive storytelling—a passion that parallels our films.”

A Bold Prediction:

Believe it or not, we actually called that this was going to happen. Specifically, our own Star Wars expert Mike Celestino wrote an op-ed where he said that Galaxy's Edge would shift timelines to the New Republic Era before summer 2026 – even getting the timing right!

A quote from Walt Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge is what tipped Mike off that this might be happening.

Last year's addition of Luke Skywalker to the character line-up also helped fuel the speculation.