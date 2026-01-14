New Timeline Brings Luke, Han, Leia and Darth Vader to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland

You'll still be able to meet with sequel trilogy era characters over near Rise of the Resistance.

With today's news that Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland would be partially transitioning to a new timeline, we also got the reveal that a number of classic Star Wars characters will be available to meet in the land – some for the first time ever.

What's Happening:

Starting on April 29th, 2026, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park will be expanding its timeline to include more eras from the Star Wars galaxy.

Specifically, we're talking the era of the original trilogy, consisting of A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

This change will allow Darth Vader, Leia Organa, Han Solo and Luke Skywalker to meet with guests on Batuu beginning on April 29th.

Darth Vader's search for Luke Skywalker brings him to Batuu, where he'll be joined by Imperial Stormtroopers on his search.

Leia Organa and Han Solo will be reunited with Luke Skywalker and Chewbacca amid the rocky spires.

Luke Skywalker will roam the outpost seeking knowledge of the Force and artifacts related to lightsaber building, kyber crystals, and more.

Leia Organa may be spotted near the Millennium Falcon, where she'll recruit travelers and locals to help keep Luke safe.

Han Solo will also linger around his prized ship, tempted by the local cantina.

will also linger around his prized ship, tempted by the local cantina. On the other side of Galaxy's Edge, where the timeline of the sequel trilogy reins supreme, you'll still be able to meet with such popular characters as Ahsoka Tano, The Mandalorian and Grogu, R2-D2, and Rey.

What They're Saying:

Doug Chiang, Senior Vice President and Executive Design Director, Lucasfilm: “The Walt Disney Imagineering team continues to set the standard for experiential storytelling. With the expansion of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge timeline at Disneyland to include classic characters from other Star Wars eras, fans will have a unique opportunity to live the Star Wars experience in an even bigger way. Every new detail, no matter how small, will be meticulously recreated to ensure an authentic experience. From iconic heroes and villains to droids and aliens, this next phase offers an unparalleled opportunity to immerse yourself in the Star Wars saga. I've had the tremendous pleasure of working side by side with the amazing Imagineering team, and I'm continually impressed by their passion for immersive storytelling—a passion that parallels our films.”

