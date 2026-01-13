OMG! Panda Mei to Finally Meet and Greet Guests at Disney California Adventure

4TOWN is still being kept safely away from the blitzing crowds, though.

A fan-favorite is stepping onto Pixar Pier for this year's Lunar New Year celebration at Disney California Adventure, ready to meet and greet with guests for the first time.

What’s Happening:

The Lunar New Year celebration is set to return to Disney California Adventure later this month, ringing in the Year of the Horse, with festivities inspired by Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese traditions.

As part of the fun, for the first time ever, guests will be able to meet Panda Mei from the Pixar Animation Studios film, Turning Red, at the park.

Notably, during the celebration in previous years Mei and her mother, Ming, have been meeting on or near San Francisco street, but she was never in full Panda form.

Panda Mei did appear at the park though, in the recent parade, Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!, that winded through the streets of the park. In it, she appeared alongside her friends, her dad, and the band 4TOWN. Again, she never actually met and greeted guests up close.

For this year’s Lunar New Year festivities you’ll be able to catch her at the Pixar Pier Bandshell, where she will be hugging and meeting her adoring fans.

Elsewhere during the celebration, characters will be seen partaking in the festivities. Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession will be returning, with Horace Horsecollar leading the fun since it’s the year of the horse and with Chip ‘n’ Dale participating in all-new Chinese inspired outfits.

Several characters debuting all-new outfits showcasing cultural representation – including Donald Duck and Daisy Duck donning traditional Chinese attire and Goofy and Clarabelle Cow wearing attire inspired by Vietnamese traditions.

All of the fun takes place during the celebration at Disney California Adventure, which will take place January 23rd - February 22nd, 2026.



Another Year, Another Celebration:

Each year, Disney California Adventure comes even more alive during their Lunar New Year celebration, one of the most festive seasonal events at the Disneyland Resort.

One of the biggest draws are the Lunar New Year Marketplaces scattered throughout the park, each serving up Asian-inspired dishes with a Chinese, Korean, or Vietnamese influence.

Another highlight is a special pre-show added to each performance of World of Color - or in the case of this year, World of Color Happiness! - called “Hurry Home - A Lunar New Year Celebration.” As we follow the themes of hope and reunion, we also get a small amount of something that few other World of Color performances have had - Fireworks!

