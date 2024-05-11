Photos: Mei Lin and Ming Return To Disney California Adventure For Pixar Fest

Fan favorite characters from the Pixar Animation Studios film, Turning Red, have returned to Disney California Adventure, making their Pixar Fest debut on May 10th.

Originally having debuted at Lunar New Year earlier this year at the park, Mei Lin and her mother, Ming, disappeared shortly after but are now back at the park for all the fun of the Pixar Fest festivities at the Disneyland Resort. You’ll be able to find them at their own greeting area near Grizzly Peak at the end of the park’s San Francisco Street.

Exuberant, ambitious, and overachieving, Chinese-Canadian Meilin Lee is a middle school force of nature. With her posse of loyal besties, Mei excels at school and obsesses over their fave boy band, 4*Town. At home with her mom, Mei is the dutiful and driven future keeper of the ancestral family temple. But when ancient magic turns Mei into a giant red panda, a gulf opens up between Mei and her mom, and forces a reckoning between Mei’s two selves: the obedient daughter and spirited teenager.

Elegantly turned out and poised at all times, Ming is the devoted keeper of the Lee Family Temple in Toronto’s Chinatown. Ming takes her duties as spiritual leader and local entrepreneur quite seriously, but the role she prizes most is that of mother to her precious only daughter, Meilin. Fierce, stubborn, funny, controlling, and even infuriating, Ming is—as Mei would put it—"A lot”, but her deep love for her family is always apparent.

Pixar Fest, the celebration of friendship and beyond, has returned to the Disneyland Resort to present some of the most beloved stories from Pixar Animation Studios through new offerings across the resort, for a limited time, including a new parade at Disney California Adventure, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration” and the return of “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” with brand new scenes.

Guests of all ages will discover favorite characters and special moments from Pixar classics such as Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., The Incredibles and Cars alongside exciting stories from newer films such as Coco, Turning Red, Soul and the upcoming Inside Out 2.

Pixar Fest is happening now at the Disneyland Resort and running through August 4th. If you want to visit Disneyland to partake in the festivities, or just to visit the Happiest Place on Earth, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney Travel needs.