Photos/Video: Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! Makes Triumphant Return for Disneyland's 70th Anniversary

As Disneyland Resort gears up to “Celebrate Happy" for the theme park destination's 70th anniversary, the popular Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! parade has returned to Disney California Adventure.

Celebrate Happy:

During today’s Disneyland 70th Anniversary media day, Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! made its triumphant return along Disney California Adventure’s parade route.

Debuting last year for the resort’s Pixar Fest, the daytime parade invites guests to connect with one another through the heartwarming stories and characters from Pixar Animation Studios.

This includes vibrant floats and over 2 dozen characters from the award winning animation studio, including moments from Turning Red , Soul, Luca, Up, Inside Out and a grand finale featuring characters from The Incredibles, Coco, Monsters, Inc., and Toy Story.

Kicking off the parade are a group of colorful and high energy roller skaters, spinning and dancing around Luxo Jr.

Next up, Red Panda Mei and her three best friends Miriam, Priay, and Abby can be seen partying alongside the members of 4*Town. The boy band’s hits really bring this section to life.

While “Nobody Like U" is a hard act to follow up, the next section reminds us there is no film like Up. Carl Frederickson can be seen rolling in on some exotic foliage, joined by Russel, Doug, Kevin, and Kevin’s adorable babies. This float was reused from the Pixar Play Parade.

Afterwards, the musical prowess of Soul’s Joe Gardner rolls in smoothly just like his jazzy music. The character rolls in with a band of student musicians and New Souls.

If your emotions weren’t taking over yet, Joy, Sadness, and Bing Bong ride in to change that. Riding aboard Riley’s Flying Machine, this float is also a returning set from Pixar Play Parade.

Next up, it’s time to make a splash with Pixar’s Luca. Joining Luca and Alberto in their half-sea monster forms are Giulia on her Vespa, Machiavelli, Califola, and some goatfish.

Now rolling in for the grand finale, Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible, and Frozone arrive aboard hovercrafts, Woody sits atop a toy dump truck, and a final Pixar ball inspired float decorated with fan-favorite characters closes out the show. Many elements of the finale are reused from the Pixar Play Parade.

Check out a full video of today’s premiere performance of Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! below.

Better Together will begin regular performances this Friday, May 16th, as the Disneyland 70th Anniversary kicks off for an over year-long celebration.

