Photos: Two New Disney California Adventure Dessert Parties Set to Include Collectible FiGPiNs

The FiGPiNs were not announced previous to today's media event.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Disneyland has revealed that those taking place in either the World of Color Happiness! Or the Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! dessert parties will also be receiving a small gift with their desserts.

What’s Happening:

  • During today’s media event highlighting what guests can expect across the resort for Disneyland’s 70th anniversary, a small announcement was made regarding the two dessert parties coming to Disney California Adventure.
  • As previously reported, both of the dessert parties, which begin on May 22nd, include a keepsake box filled with savory and sweet snacks themed to their respective entertainment offering.

  • While box boxes also include reserved seating for either World of Color Happiness! or Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!, it seems that both will also include another collectible.
  • Both boxes will feature a themed collectible FiGPiN for guests who enjoy these special parties.

  • As of the time of writing this article, no word of this is featured on Disneyland’s website, but their unveiling at today’s event suggests that information is likely to show up soon.
  • Both of these parties are now open for reservations.

