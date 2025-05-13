Photos: New Disneyland 70th Paper Cups & Boxes Debut

The new brightly colored designs will be available for the entirety of the festival.

As Disneyland kicks off its 70th anniversary celebration, the paper cups and popcorn boxes have been adorned with a celebratory design.

The new design, which customarily changes for the resort’s seasons/festivals, utilizes the turquoise, purple, pink, and yellow shades that have become the colors of the celebration.

Across the cups and popcorn boxes are bright iconography from the park (including the castle, Matterhorn, it’s a small world clock face, and more) and the celebration’s 70 logo.

Guests can expect to grab a fresh box of popcorn and an ice cold soda in these new designs across the Disneyland Resort for the length of the festival.

