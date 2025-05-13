Photos: New Disneyland 70th Paper Cups & Boxes Debut
The new brightly colored designs will be available for the entirety of the festival.
As Disneyland kicks off its 70th anniversary celebration, the paper cups and popcorn boxes have been adorned with a celebratory design.
The new design, which customarily changes for the resort’s seasons/festivals, utilizes the turquoise, purple, pink, and yellow shades that have become the colors of the celebration.
Across the cups and popcorn boxes are bright iconography from the park (including the castle, Matterhorn, it’s a small world clock face, and more) and the celebration’s 70 logo.
Guests can expect to grab a fresh box of popcorn and an ice cold soda in these new designs across the Disneyland Resort for the length of the festival.
More Disneyland News:
- Photos: Celebrate 70 Years of Disneyland with Collectible Medallions Available at the Main Street Candy Palace
- Photos: New Esplanade Centerpiece Complete as Disneyland Gets Ready to “Celebrate Happy"
- Photos/Video: “it’s a small world" Finally Reopens at Disneyland with New Figurines from “Coco"
- New Talking Mickey Mouse Popcorn Bucket Coming to Disneyland in Celebration of Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com