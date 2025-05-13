New Talking Mickey Mouse Popcorn Bucket Coming to Disneyland in Celebration of Disneyland's 70th Anniversary

This is a Disney popcorn bucket collector's dream.

Disney Parks shared on their social media a new talking Mickey popcorn bucket that will be coming soon to Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

  • To celebrate its 70th anniversary, Disneyland is unveiling a new talking Mickey Mouse popcorn bucket.
  • This creative bucket not only showcases Mickey Mouse's voice but also his blinking eyes.

  • Guests can look forward to purchasing this one-of-a-kind item beginning May 16, 2025, in conjunction with the official kickoff of the anniversary festivities.

Other Disneyland 70th Anniversary Festivities:

  • Guests can look forward to the all-new “World of Color Happiness!" nighttime show at Disney California Adventure Park, inspired by Walt Disney’s heartfelt words from the park's dedication over seventy years ago.
  • As part of the Disneyland Resort's 70th Celebration, which will continue through summer 2026, the popular “Paint the Night" parade will make a return to Disneyland Park.
  • Furthermore, the nighttime show “Wondrous Journeys" will also be back at Disneyland Park, featuring enhanced fireworks on select evenings, while the lively parade “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!" will return to Disney California Adventure Park.
  • On the actual anniversary of Disneyland Park, July 17th, 1955, the highly anticipated “Walt Disney - A Magical Life" will premiere at the Main Street Opera House, introducing the first-ever Audio-Animatronics figure of Walt Disney himself.

More On Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary:

Planning a Trip?:

  • If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy