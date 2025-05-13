New Talking Mickey Mouse Popcorn Bucket Coming to Disneyland in Celebration of Disneyland's 70th Anniversary
This is a Disney popcorn bucket collector's dream.
Disney Parks shared on their social media a new talking Mickey popcorn bucket that will be coming soon to Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- To celebrate its 70th anniversary, Disneyland is unveiling a new talking Mickey Mouse popcorn bucket.
- This creative bucket not only showcases Mickey Mouse's voice but also his blinking eyes.
- Guests can look forward to purchasing this one-of-a-kind item beginning May 16, 2025, in conjunction with the official kickoff of the anniversary festivities.
Other Disneyland 70th Anniversary Festivities:
- Guests can look forward to the all-new “World of Color Happiness!" nighttime show at Disney California Adventure Park, inspired by Walt Disney’s heartfelt words from the park's dedication over seventy years ago.
- As part of the Disneyland Resort's 70th Celebration, which will continue through summer 2026, the popular “Paint the Night" parade will make a return to Disneyland Park.
- Furthermore, the nighttime show “Wondrous Journeys" will also be back at Disneyland Park, featuring enhanced fireworks on select evenings, while the lively parade “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!" will return to Disney California Adventure Park.
- On the actual anniversary of Disneyland Park, July 17th, 1955, the highly anticipated “Walt Disney - A Magical Life" will premiere at the Main Street Opera House, introducing the first-ever Audio-Animatronics figure of Walt Disney himself.
More On Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary:
Planning a Trip?:
