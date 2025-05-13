"American Idol" Teases Return of Paint the Night and New Tapestry of Happiness Projection Show Arriving for Disneyland's 70th Anniversary

The Disneyland 70th celebration kicks off this Friday, May 16th.

As ABC’s American Idol prepares to celebrate Round 2 of their fan-favorite Disney Night, the singing competition show shared an exciting preview of a few Disneyland 70th offerings heading to the resort.

What’s Happening:

Thanks to a post on Instagram American Idol , Disney fans got their first look at two upcoming offerings coming to Disneyland Park for the 70th Anniversary Celebration.

In the post highlighting tonight's Disney Night on the popular competition singing show, American Idol showed off the updated opening float for the returning Paint the Night parade as well as the "it's a small world" attraction.

The 70th Celebration, titled “Celebrate Happy," kicks off this Friday, May 16th, as the resort embarks on an over year-long celebration for the original Disney Park.

Both offerings pay homage to the memories and experiences of Disneyland’s past, present, and future as the resort hits another major milestone.

Tapestry of Happiness, set to transform the classic “it’s a small world" attraction into an illuminated mosaic, will use projections to bring classic characters, attractions, and memories to life.

The art style for the entertainment offering is inspired by Disney Legend Mary Blair, who designed the gorgeous and ornate mid-century facade of the attraction.

Above, you can see in the picture above, the facade takes on a colorful new pastel design. It’ll be incredible to see all of the Disneyland memories come to life on one of the park’s most historically significant attractions.

The experience will also showcase the celebration's “Celebrate Happy" anthem.

Fan-favorite parade Paint the Night is also returning to Disneyland, taking on a new Disneyland 70th colorscheme.

Replacing the generic “Paint the Night" signage that illuminated the parade’s first float, the Peter Pan -themed segment embraces the celebration with bright blues and pinks.

Paint the Night debuted at Disneyland for the park's 60th anniversary celebration back in 2015.

Holding its final performance at the park, along with the grand finale of the Diamond Celebration, Paint the Night fans were quick to begin asking “When Can I See You Again?"

The parade later reappeared at Disney California Adventure with a Frozen float.

Due to the parade route's height limitations, the resort debuted a The Incredibles-themed float in lieu of the towering ice castle.

It has now been six and a half years since Disneyland Resort has seen Paint the Night, with the Main Street Electrical Parade taking its place.

Both experiences will begin performances this Friday, May 16th, only at Disneyland Resort.

For those looking to catch the latest episode of American Idol, Disney Night kicks off on ABC at 8/7c.

