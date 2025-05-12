Disneyland Resort 70th Soundtrack to Arrive on Streaming Services Sooner Than Anticipated
Just a few days after it was announced, we’re learning when the new Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration soundtrack is set to arrive and it’s just around the corner.
What’s Happening:
- As promised, Walt Disney Records is set to release Music From Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration.
- The drop is coming sooner than we thought (by a few days) arriving tomorrow, May 13th, on streaming services and the Disneyland Official Playlist.
- The album will be on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon - note that these links will not function properly until the album is released on May 13th.
- Created in honor of the anniversary, an upbeat new theme song, “Celebrate Happy," is performed by the Jonas Brothers and will be heard throughout the celebration across various entertainment experiences.
- The album also includes music offerings from the all-new “World Of Color Happiness!," featuring classic Disney songs and iconic favorites. Boyz II Men will lend their legendary R&B vocals in a rendition of “Rainbow Connection," and FITZ, frontman and namesake of the multi-platinum hitmakers Fitz and The Tantrums, performs a new song entitled “Makes Me Wanna Move."
- Grammy and Emmy Award-winner Scott Hoying from Pentatonix performs his new song titled “Great Rainbow."
- The album also features guest appearances by Anthony Gargiula from the smash kitchen singing series, renowned all-female Mariachi band Flor de Toloache, Composer Laureates The Potash Twins and more.
- Beginning May 16, 2025, and running through summer 2026, the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration will honor seven decades of happiness and many moments of joy in the making. Guests can “celebrate happy" with limited-time entertainment, colorful décor, themed food and beverages, collectible merchandise, and more.
- The 70th celebration will introduce all-new entertainment experiences alongside some returning favorites across the resort. In Disneyland Park, fan-favorites like the "Paint the Night" parade and "Wondrous Journeys" will return, plus the arrival of new experiences like "Tapestry of Happiness" and "The Celebrate Happy Cavalcade."
- In Disney California Adventure Park, the all-new show, "World of Color Happiness!" debuts and "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!" parade returns.
Tracklist for Music From Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration:
- “Celebrate Happy" – Performed by the Jonas Brothers
- “Makes Me Wanna Move" – Performed by FITZ, Fitz and the Tantrums
- “Rainbow Connection" – Performed by Boyz II Men
- “Nobody Like You" – Performed by Anthony Gargiula, Scott Hoying, Grayson Villanueva, Topher Ngo
- “I 2 I" – Performed by Anthony Gargiula, Scott Hoying, Grayson Villanueva, Topher Ngo
- “Surface Pressure" – Performed by Flor de Toloache
- “Great Rainbow" – Performed by Scott Hoying
