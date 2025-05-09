Jonas Brothers' Disneyland 70th Anthem "Celebrate Happy" To Lead A New Anniversary Soundtrack Album
The album will feature new originals and covers of Disney Classics.
The Disneyland 70th Anthem, “Celebrate Happy," performed by the Jonas Brothers is set to lead a new album of favorites perfect for the celebration.
What’s Happening:
- An official album featuring music from the upcoming 70th anniversary celebration at Disneyland Park is set to debut, and it will feature new songs from popular artists.
- Key among the new tracks is the anthem for the celebration - “Celebrate Happy" - performed by the Jonas Brothers.
- Other artists on the album include The Potash Twins, Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums, Topher Ngo, Anthony Garguila, Scott Hoying, Flor De Toloache, and Boyz II Men.
- Notably, Boyz II Men has also been confirmed to be performing a new track in the new “World of Color Happiness" show for the celebration at Disney California Adventure. While Disney has not shared more of the track information, it can be assumed that this will likely be their new rendition of “Rainbow Connection" that has been previously promised to appear in the new show.
- The reveal also promises that the album, which will be available on most major streaming platforms, will feature these artists recording new versions of some of our favorite Disney songs, plus some new original tracks to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the park.
- Disneyland is set to “Celebrate Happy" and kick off their 70th anniversary celebration in just a few days on May 16th, with the debut of new and returning entertainment.
- Continuing through summer 2026, the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration will also bring back the fan-favorite “Paint the Night" parade to Disneyland Park.
- Guests can look forward to the aforementioned new “World of Color Happiness!" nighttime spectacular at Disney California Adventure Park, which will draw inspiration from Walt Disney’s words from the opening day park dedication from seven decades ago: “To all who come to this happy place… welcome!," and with the cast of the Pixar Animation Studios hits, Inside Out and Inside Out 2.
- The nighttime spectacular “Wondrous Journeys" will also return to Disneyland Park, enhanced with fireworks on select nights. The high-energy parade “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!" will also return to Disney California Adventure Park.
- On the actual anniversary of Disneyland Park, the highly anticipated Walt Disney - A Magical Life, will debut at the Main Street Opera House on July 17th, 1955, featuring the first-ever Audio-Animatronics figure of Walt Disney himself.
