Get a First Look at Miguel and Dante in Disneyland's "it's a small world" Attraction
The shared photo emphasizes that the attraction will reopen as scheduled after a number of delays.
Disneyland has shared a first look at the Miguel and Dante figures coming to “it’s a small world" while emphasizing that the attraction is still slated to open tomorrow, May 13th.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland is sharing a first look at the new Miguel and Dante figures coming to their classic attraction, “it’s a small world."
- Originally announced back in March, the two characters from the hit Pixar Animation Studios film, Coco, will be seen among the array of singing children and animal friends in the attraction in the sunny Mexico section.
- The attraction was originally set to reopen earlier this month from its post-holiday refurbishment with the new addition, though that was delayed, not once but twice. Originally, the attraction was set to reopen on April 25th, being pushed to May 9th. Just ahead of the May 9th date, Disneyland once again revealed that the date will be pushed back, now reopening on May 13th.
- Now, the official picture from Disneyland (above) gives us hope that the May 13th reopening is the one, as it comes less than 24 hours ahead of the reopening. So, starting tomorrow, May 13th, Disneyland guests can once again climb aboard the happiest cruise that ever sailed, and go un poco loco when they see Miguel and his alebrije Dante for the first time.
- But wait - there’s more. Miguel and Dante aren’t the only change coming to “it’s a small world" this year. On Disneyland’s actual 70th anniversary, July 17th, a new verse of the iconic song will be added to the attraction.
- Richard Sherman (who penned the tune alongside brother Robert Sherman) presented the new verse to Disney CEO Bob Iger in the summer of 2023 before his passing, marking his final gift to the studio that he so deeply cherished.
- Now, that verse will be added to the soundtrack of the Disneyland attraction as a way of celebrating the park’s 70th anniversary. You can hear it now in the video below.
