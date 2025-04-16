New Reopening Date for “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Has Been Revealed
“it’s a small world” has been under refurbishment since January 2025.
Disney has revealed the new reopening date for “it’s a small world" at Disneyland after being closed for refurbishment.
What’s Happening:
- A new reopening date for "it's a small world" at Disneyland Park has been announced by Disney Parks Blog, sharing that the attraction will resume operations two weeks later than originally planned.
- The attraction will now reopen on May 9, 2025, instead of the original date of April 15, 2025.
- If you're a fan of Coco, keep your eyes open because Disney states, “In sunny Mexico in “it’s a small world" at Disneyland, Miguel and his trusted alebrije, Dante, from the Pixar film Coco will join the other children in song."
- “it’s a small world" has been under refurbishment since its closure in January 2025, resulting in nearly four months of updates.
- Previously, the ride had also experienced a significant refurbishment from September to November 2024, during which repairs were conducted and a seasonal holiday overlay was added.
