Photos: Elusive Indiana Jones Pinball Machine Once Again Returns to Adventureland at Disneyland
After missing for months, the fan-favorite activity has returned to the Adventureland Bazaar.
The ever-changing saga of the Indiana Jones pinball machine in Adventureland at Disneyland continues, as the machine has once again been returned to Adventureland Bazaar.
What’s Happening:
- Back in the summer of 2023, the Indiana Jones pinball machine returned to the Adventureland Bazaar after a multiple year absence.
- The pinball machine returned as synergy surrounding the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was strong throughout Disneyland.
- Some months following its return, the pinball machine was once again removed from the Adventureland Bazaar seating area.
- However, during our trip to Disneyland last night for Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite, we noticed that the pinball machine had once again returned to its former spot.
- Perhaps this move ties into the 30th anniversary of the Indiana Jones Adventure across the way, or maybe it's just a surprise and delight from Disneyland.
- You can visit the pinball machine, now resting in a corner of the indoor seating area of Bengal BBQ available for all to enjoy.
