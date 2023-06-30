Photos: Fan-Favorite “Indiana Jones” Themed Pinball Machine Returns to Adventureland

While Disneyland is a popular spot for tourists to visit from all over the world, many locals and Magic Key holders frequent the park regularly. It’s these folks that will usually lament the loss of a themed pinball game when changes at the park call for its removal in favor of additional seating for a popular nearby food location. Therefore, if it were ever to come back, fans would rejoice and celebrate, even if it were just for a bit of synergy.

On a visit to the park earlier today, we noticed the return of the Indiana Jones pinball machine, which was removed a number of years ago when the park opted to turn the Indiana Jones Adventure gift shop into expanded seating for the popular Bengal BBQ quick service food location, merging the Indy gifts with the adjacent Adventureland Bazaar.

The pinball machine arrives at the park just in time to coincide with the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to theaters everywhere.

As part of the fun of the release of the highly-anticipated new film, Indiana Jones himself can be spotted around Adventureland at the park, greeting guests and maybe surprising youngsters with those Maraglyph decoder cards that amateur archaeologists and fans are always trying to get their hands on.

You can visit the pinball machine, now currently resting in a corner of the indoor seating area of Bengal BBQ available for all to enjoy.

In Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore).

Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now playing in theaters everywhere.

You can check out a replay of the livestream where we rediscovered the pinball machine below!