Photos: Celebrate 70 Years of Disneyland with Collectible Medallions Available at the Main Street Candy Palace

I remember getting hit by these in a parade long ago. Now they are safely in a machine.

Similar to past anniversary events at the Disneyland Resort, nearly every inch of the resort is getting in on the fun. This also includes celebratory medallions that mark the occasion. Along with the 70th anniversary logo, these medallions also feature one of four characters - Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, or Goofy.

Appropriately enough, you’ll be able to find them at the Candy Palace on Main Street USA, where they are available in the machines for $6.00 each or $20.00 for all four. The official Disneyland app indicates that collectible medallions are available here, and it is unclear at this time if more designs will be added to the collection or more machines will appear throughout the resort, as has occurred in past park celebrations like the 100 Years of Wonder at the Disneyland Resort, marking the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.

Some fans might even see the anniversary medallions and remember a simpler time, half the lifespan of Disneyland ago– the 35 Years of Magic anniversary celebration. Souvenir coins (though plastic) were tossed during the Party Gras parade, marking the anniversary, for the low low price of free. These new medallions are a fun way of keeping that tradition alive at the park.

Just outside of the park in the Esplanade, Disneyland Resort guests are finding more 70th anniversary fun with the completion of a Castle sculpture for the celebration.

Officially beginning May 16th, 2025, and running through summer 2026, the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration will honor seven decades of happiness and many moments of joy in the making. Guests can “celebrate happy" with limited-time entertainment, colorful décor, themed food and beverages, collectible merchandise, and more.

The 70th celebration will introduce all-new entertainment experiences alongside some returning favorites across the resort. In Disneyland Park, fan-favorites like the "Paint the Night" parade and "Wondrous Journeys" will return, plus the arrival of new experiences like "Tapestry of Happiness" and "The Celebrate Happy Cavalcade."

In Disney California Adventure Park, the all-new show, "World of Color Happiness!" debuts and "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!" parade returns.