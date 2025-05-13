Photos: Disneyland Introduces New Kid-Centric “Family Adventure Maps” Just in Time for Disneyland 70

We love the stylized designs featured on these new guide maps.

As the Disneyland Resort gets ready to celebrate its milestone 70th anniversary, both parks have introduced new kid-focused guide maps.

The Disneyland Resort has introduced new “Family Adventure Maps," which aim to showcase what families and their youngsters can do together during a day at the parks. Featuring a highly-stylized design on the front, we see the Disney California Adventure map feature kids in front of the Pixar Pal-A-Round, while the Disneyland Park map features kids in front of a decked-out Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The maps themselves are equally as stylized, with some hidden friends to spot, as well as highlighting some of the family friendly attractions in both parks.

 

Kids can be picky eaters, so some kid-friendly food options are listed within.

On the back, special note is given to two new, kid-friendly additions – Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! and Miguel and Dante from Coco joining “it’s a small world."

Follow along with us all week for continuing coverage of the kick-off of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, which officially begins on Friday, May 16th.

