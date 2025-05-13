Photos: Tinker Bell Spreads Her Pixie Dust with Disneyland 70th Decor at the Disneyland Hotel

Plus, a great mural celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Disneyland Hotel.

As soon as guests arrive for their stay at the Disneyland Hotel, they’ll immediately be greeted by some fun decor for the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration.

When stepping into the lobby, this mural celebrates the 70th anniversary of the Disneyland Hotel itself – yep, she’s also turning 70 on October 5th. You’ll find Disneyland icons such as Sleeping Beauty Castle, Black Spire Outpost, “It’s a small world" and The Haunted Mansion on the mural, alongside Mickey and friends in their 70th costumes.

A selection of 70th anniversary merchandise is available at the Disneyland Hotel’s gift shop, the Fantasia Shop.

As found elsewhere in the Disneyland Resort, you’ll find this colorful sign near the E-Ticket Pool featuring the Disneyland 70 logo and the tagline “Celebrate Happy!" This one specifically features Tinker Bell spreading pixie dust.

