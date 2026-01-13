Disneyland Resort Reveals Their Food Guide for Lunar New Year 2026

Get ready to plan your path through all the food available!

Lunar New Year 2026 is kicking off next week at Disneyland Resort and now we know all of the different foods that will be available at this year's event.

What's Happening:

Disneyland Resort has announced the many different food and drink items -- and a couple of new novelty items as well -- that will be available when Lunar New Year begins on January 23rd.

This includes many returning favorites but also a large amount of new items as well across Disney California Adventure, which are available both at the ever-popular festival marketplace kiosks and at the year-round eateries. Read on to see all of the options available.

Lunar New Year Festival Marketplaces

Bamboo Blessings

(Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 22)

Location: Performance Corridor

Food Items:

Five-Spice Popcorn Chicken with sweet chile-garlic sauce (New)

Strawberry Milk Tea Macaron: Strawberry buttercream with a milk tea center

Beverages:

Guava Dragon Fruit Sparkler: Simply Lemonade, Topo Chico, and guava and dragon fruit syrups garnished with frozen dragon fruit (Non-alcoholic)(New)

Brown Sugar Milk Tea: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Ceylon Tea, oat milk, and brown sugar, maple and butter pecan syrups garnished with banana milk-inspired whipped cream (Non-alcoholic)

Guava Dragon Fruit Vodka Cocktail: Vodka, Simply Lemonade, Topo Chico, and guava and dragon fruit syrups garnished with a lemon wheel (New)

Longevity Noodle Co.

(Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 22)

Location: Peformance Corridor

Food Items:

Japchae Noodles with kalbi short rib (New)

Garlic Noodles: Long noodles tossed in zesty garlic butter with parmesan

Beverage:

Strawberry Lychee Cocktail: Bourbon, strawberry purée, lychee syrup, and lime juice garnished with a lime gummy wedge

Lucky 8 Lantern

(Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 22)

Location: Peformance Corridor

Food Items:

Phở Dip with rice noodles, sliced beef, shaved jalapeños, pickled onions, and phở broth

Chocolate Firecracker: Light chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache filling, chocolate almond dacquoise, and popping candy featuring DOVE Dark Chocolate

Beverages:

Red Envelope Margarita: Tequila, orange juice, sweet and sour, raspberry purée, blood orange syrup, and gold shimmer (New)

Yuja-Melon Cocktail: Gin, Lillet Blanc, yuja purée, and rock melon syrup garnished with a purple orchid (New)

Prosperity Bao & Buns

(Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 22)

Location: Peformance Corridor

Food Items:

Char Siu BBQ Pork Bao with pickled red onions and jalapeño

Kung Pao Bao with plant-based chicken, toasted peanuts, and scallions

Beverages:

Brewery X, Grapefruit Citrus Seltzer (New)

Coronado Brewing Co., Nado Premium Rice Lager (New)

Harland Brewing Co., Lucky Horse (New)

Unsung Brewing Company, Photo Nuclear Orange (New)

Year of the Horse Beer Flight: Brewery X Grapefruit Citrus Seltzer, Coronado Brewing Co. Nado Premium Rice Lager, Unsung Brewery Company Photo Nuclear Orange Wheat Ale, and Harland Brewing Co. Lucky Horse West Coast IPA (New)

Red Dragon Spice Traders

(Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 22)

Location: Peformance Corridor

Food Items:

Spicy Chicken Wings with sesame seaweed crunch

Mandarin Orange Cream Puff filled with citrus cream and Mandarin compote

Beverages:

Green Apple Soju Cocktail : Soju, grapefruit liqueur, green apple syrup, and sweet and sour (New)

: Soju, grapefruit liqueur, green apple syrup, and sweet and sour Honeydew Colada: Rum, melon liqueur, honeydew cream, coconut cream, and sweet and sour topped with a slushy made with DOLE Whip Pineapple (New)

Mango Soju Cocktail : Soju, Sprite, mango purée, and sweet and sour (New)

: Soju, Sprite, mango purée, and sweet and sour Peach Yogurt Soju Cocktail : Soju, Sprite, white peach syrup, and yogurt (New)

: Soju, Sprite, white peach syrup, and yogurt Soju Cocktail Flight: Peach Yogurt Soju Cocktail, Mango Soju Cocktail, and Green Apple Soju Cocktail (New)

Wrapped with Love

(Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 22)

Location: Peformance Corridor

Food Item:

Quesabirria Eggroll with guajillo pepper consomé

Beverages:

Taro Vietnamese Cold Brew : Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Vietnamese-style Coffee, cocoa powder, and condensed milk garnished with taro chocolate sweet cream (Non-alcoholic)

: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Vietnamese-style Coffee, cocoa powder, and condensed milk garnished with taro chocolate sweet cream (Non-alcoholic) Cold Brew Cocktail: Bourbon, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Vietnamese-style Coffee, cocoa powder, and condensed milk garnished with taro chocolate sweet cream and a chocolate wafer stick (New)

Throughout Disney California Adventure Park

Carthay Circle Restaurant

(Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 22)

Location: Buena Vista Street

Beverage:

Golden Moonfire Cocktail: Pomegranate martini served with a strawberry-mint garnish (New)

Trolley Treats

(Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 16)

Location: Buena Vista Street

Food Item:

Firecracker Marshmallow Wand: Marshmallow on a stick dipped in caramel and red-colored white chocolate decorated with yellow sanding sugar, a piece of red licorice, yellow-colored white chocolate, and a gold and red flower chocolate piece

Award Wieners

(Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 22; mobile order available)

Location: Hollywood Land

Food Item:

Scallion Pancake Tostada: Fried scallion pancake, bulgogi beef, kimchi aïoli, and spicy scallion salad

Churros at Hollywood Land

(Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 22)

Location: Hollywood Land

Food Item:

Feng Li Su Churro: Churro rolled in shortbread sugar topped with pineapple jelly and cherry-flavored popping pearls (New)

Hollywood Lounge

(Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 22; mobile order available for select items)

Location: Hollywood Land

Food Item:

Tteokbokki: Rice cakes with gochujang sauce topped with cheese, sesame seeds, and green onions (New)

Beverage:

Lychee Soju Cocktail: Soju with lychee syrup topped with grenadine and club soda (New)

Schmoozies!

(Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 22; mobile order available)

Location: Hollywood Land

Food Item:

Hotteok-Inspired Mickey-shaped Waffles: Red batter waffles with brown sugar and cinnamon custard, yellow whipped topping, and sprinkles (New)

Studio Catering Co.

(Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 22; mobile order available)

Location: Hollywood Land

Food Item:

Tteokbokki: Rice cakes with gochujang sauce topped with cheese, sesame seeds, and green onions (New)

Pym Test Kitchen

(Available Jan. 23 through Mar. 5; mobile order available)

Location: Avengers Campus

Food Item:

Spicy Pork Belly Grilled Cheese: Pork belly marinated in Korean spices with white American cheese, spicy aïoli, pickled onions, sourdough bread, and green onion crust served with potato bites (New)

Cozy Cone Motel 5 – Popcone

(Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 22; mobile order available)

Location: Cars Land

Food Item:

Crispy Chicken Bao: Fried chicken coated in sweet chile sauce with cucumbers, carrots, and sesame seeds served in a soft bao bun (New)

Aunt Cass Café

(Mobile order available)

Location: San Fransokyo Square

Food Items:

Year of the Horse Bread: Horse-shaped Boudin sourdough bread (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 22)(Plant-based)(New)

Strawberry Green Tea Bread Pudding: Strawberry and green tea-layered bread pudding with green tea crème anglaise and whipped topping (Available Jan. 23 through Mar. 5; eligible for redemption with a Sip and Savor Pass through Feb. 22)(New)

Beverage:

Almond Cold Brew: Almond cold brew with orange cold foam (Available Jan. 23 through Mar. 5)(Non-alcoholic)(New)

Boudin Bread Cart

(Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 22)

Location: San Fransokyo Square

Food Item:

Year of the Horse Bread: Horse-shaped Boudin sourdough bread (Plant-based)(New)

Lucky Fortune Cookery

(Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 22; mobile order available)

Location: San Fransokyo Square

Beverage:

Mango Milk Tea with brown sugar tapioca spheres topped with pineapple cold foam (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff

(Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 16)

Location: Pixar Pier

Food Item:

Firecracker Marshmallow Wand: Marshmallow on a stick dipped in caramel and red-colored white chocolate decorated with yellow sanding sugar, a piece of red licorice, yellow-colored white chocolate, and a gold and red flower chocolate piece

Lamplight Lounge

(Reservations highly recommended)

Location: Pixar Pier

Food Items:

Chef’s Special: Mongolian beef topped with green onions, sesame seeds, red Chile flakes, and crispy shallots served with noodles tossed with Chinese broccoli, cabbage, and carrots (Available Jan. 23 through Mar. 5)(New)

Coconut Pandan Donuts (Available Jan. 23 through Mar. 5)(New)

Beverage:

Lunar Cocktail: Baijiu, gin, mango purée, lychee syrup, and lemon juice (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 22)

Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining

(Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 22; reservations highly recommended)

Location: Pixar Pier

Beverage:

Lunar Cocktail: Baijiu, gin, mango purée, lychee syrup, and lemon juice

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

(Mobile order available for select items)

Location: Paradise Gardens Park

Food Items:

Korean Pork Belly Pizza: Roasted soy-glazed pork belly with kimchi cucumber, mozzarella, yellow corn, sesame seeds, and kimchi marinara (Available Jan. 23 through Mar. 5)(Available by slice or whole pie)(New)

Pandan Cheesecake: Pandan-flavored cheesecake, brown butter graham crust, coconut whipped topping, and strawberry jam (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 22)(New)

Paradise Garden Grill

(Mobile order available)

Location: Paradise Gardens Park

Food Items:

Lemongrass Pork Skewers: Grilled lemongrass-marinated pork belly skewers served with fried garlic rice, pickled carrots and daikon radish, and a side salad (Available Jan. 23 through Mar. 5)(New)

Vietnamese Coffee Roulade: Coffee sponge, Vietnamese coffee mousse, coffee cookie crumble, and sweetened condensed milk whipped cream (Available Jan. 23 through Mar. 5)(New)

Beverage:

Strawberry-Lychee Cocktail: Bourbon, strawberry purée, lychee syrup, and lime juice garnished with a skewered lime gummy (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 22)

Smokejumpers Grill

(Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 22; mobile order available)

Location: Grizzly Peak

Food Item:

Bulgogi Fries: Fries with marinated bulgogi beef, kimchi cucumber, mozzarella cheese, and gochujang aïoli topped with sesame seeds and green onions (New)

Select Outdoor Vending Carts

(Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 22)

Location: Throughout Disney California Adventure Park

Food Items:

Mickey-Shaped Hot Dog Bun: Classic milk bread with hot dogs, hoisin glaze, parmesan, green onion, and sesame seeds

Blue Vanilla Cotton Candy: Blue vanilla cotton candy (New)

Blue vanilla cotton candy Watermelon Cotton Candy: Pink watermelon cotton candy in 70th anniversary bag (New)

Novelties Available Throughout Disneyland Resort

Lunar New Year Stainless Steel Tumbler

(Available starting Jan. 22 while supplies last)(Mobile order available at select locations; limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)(New)

Disney California Adventure Park: Award Wieners, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Corn Dog Castle, Paradise Garden Grill, Select Outdoor Vending Locations, and Smokejumpers Grill

Award Wieners, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Corn Dog Castle, Paradise Garden Grill, Select Outdoor Vending Locations, and Smokejumpers Grill Disneyland Hotel:The Coffee House

Lunar New Year Straw Clip

(Available starting Jan. 22 while supplies last) (Mobile order available at select locations; limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)(New)

Disney California Adventure Park: Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats, Bamboo Blessings, Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Corn Dog Castle, Longevity Noodle Co., Lucky 8 Lantern, Paradise Garden Grill, Prosperity Bao & Buns, Red Dragon Spice Traders, Select Outdoor Vending Locations, and Wrapped with Love

Eric's Picks:

There are a bunch of new items that seem very up my alley this year, but narrowing it down to the three I'll be aiming for first, they'd be: Japchae Noodles with kalbi short rib. This just sounds particularly tasty. Korean Pork Belly Pizza. You can never go wrong with pizza! Hotteok-Inspired Mickey-shaped Waffles. Because Mickey Waffles!

