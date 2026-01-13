Mark the Milestone Anniversary of Downtown Disney with Commemorative Pin

Interestingly, not found at Pin Traders in Downtown Disney.

With the milestone 25th anniversary of Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort, you know there was going to be some kind of commemorative merchandise - and if you guessed it would be a pin, then you were right!

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort, those visiting can stop by World of Disney and pick up a fun souvenir.

Marking a quarter-century of the Disneyland Resort’s shopping, dining, and entertainment destination, fans can get the special Downtown Disney 25th Anniversary Collection Limited Edition pin.

The pin, available at World of Disney while supplies last, depicts Minnie Mouse in front of one of the famous Downtown Disney archways that can be found throughout the area.

A Milestone:

Originally opened in 2001, connecting all of the locations of the newly expanded Disneyland Park into the Disneyland Resort, Downtown Disney served (and still serves) as a metropolis of dining, shopping, and entertainment.

Downtown Disney would bridge the gap between the existing Disneyland Hotel, what became the Paradise Pier Hotel, and the new Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa to the new Disney’s California Adventure and Disneyland Park when it opened.

While evolving over the last 25 years, with little kept as it appeared upon opening, the spirit of the area has still remained - providing delicious dining options, fun retail experiences, and plenty of live entertainment.

To visit Downtown Disney for yourself, as well as the rest of the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.

To see more of Downtown Disney on its 25th anniversary, be sure to check out our livestream below.

