Photos: New Downtown Disney Logo Painting Near West Side Stage is Finished

The logo debuted in celebration of the areas 25th anniversary.

The new Downtown Disney stage near the Disneyland Hotel is getting an upgrade, with the shopping district logo being painted on the ground.

UPDATE (January 12th, 5:30PM)

Well that was quick!

The painters have already finished embellishing the West Side stage of Downtown Disney with the new logo just hours after they began.

While still drying, the new display provides a much needed pop to the area, and is a great visual addition.

You can see the paint is still wet and blocked off, but I can't imagine it'll be much longer before the area is once again available for guest use.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland’s Downtown Disney shopping district has been undergoing a massive renovation and expansion over the past few years.

One of the new additions is the West Side expansion, bringing new shops and dining locations, some of which are still being built.

One of the area's main features is a new green area and permanent stage for performances and events.

The open air stage was designed to be used to host audiences in both directions, and the side facing Star Wars Trading Post is getting a decorative upgrade.

On a recent trip to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place spotted painters embellishing the concrete with the Downtown Disney logo.

While yet to be complete, the artists were hard at work, using giant stencils to perfectly replicate the logo.

The Downtown Disney logo was recently updated to replicate the nostalgic mid-century modern design of the Disneyland logo, which can be seen in full on information stands around the shopping district.

While that particular area is mostly concrete to accommodate audiences and passersby at the same time, giving it that extra detail to give the area a bit more color.

For those looking to head to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for your Disneyland Resort vacation needs.

Read More Disneyland Resort:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning



