Witness the Miracle of Disneyland's Construction in a New Clip from "Disneyland Handcrafted"

Step behind the magic and discover the untold story of how Disneyland came to life—against all odds.

Many a story has been told about the rush to complete construction on Disneyland in just under one year, and a new clip from the upcoming documentary Disneyland Handcrafted perfectly showcases that.

What's Happening:

A new clip from Disneyland Handcrafted has debuted, featuring almost a minute of incredible, color footage from the park's construction.

In the clip, Art Director Bill Martin and Television host Art Linklater talk about the hectic nature of the final months of construction, with Linklater saying it "was a miracle that Disneyland ever got open on date."

We see construction workers on Main Street, U.S.A., lifting a pirate ship into place on Peter Pan's Flight, painting the Casey Jr. Circus Train, and much more incredible footage.

Disneyland Handcrafted is directed by Leslie Iwerks, who previously made The Imagineering Story for Disney+ and is the granddaughter of animator Ub Iwerks, who worked alongside Walt Disney on the creation of both Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and Mickey Mouse.

The new documentary focuses on the construction of the original Disneyland in Anaheim, California under the supervision of Walt Disney himself and through the hard work of hundreds of talented craftspeople.

For this project, Iwerks unearthed never-before-seen footage and original audio recordings from the Walt Disney Film Archives.

Disneyland Handcrafted will make its debut on Thursday, January 22nd on Disney+ and the Disney YouTube channel.

Also, be sure to check out our coverage from the documentary's premiere at The Walt Disney Studios Lot.

