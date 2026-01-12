57th Annual NAACP Image Awards — The Full List of Disney Nominees

Disney projects picked up numerous nominations for this year's NAACP Image Awards, which takes place on February 28th, 2026.

The ceremony, created by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, aims to honor the outstanding achievements of black creatives in Hollywood. This year marks the 57th year of the tradition, which can be watched live on BET and CBS on Saturday, February 28th, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Voting on each category is now open to the public at naacpimageawards.net through February 7th.

Check out the full list of Disney nominees below:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Drama Series

Paradise (Hulu)

Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise (Hulu)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (ABC)

Emayatzy Corinealdi – Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Aisha Hinds – 9-1-1 (ABC)

Outstanding Limited Television (Series, Special, or Movie)

Ironheart (Disney+)

Washington Black (Hulu)

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie)

Dominique Thorne – Ironheart (Disney+)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years After the Storm With Robin Roberts (ABC)

Michelle Obama: The Style, The Power, The Look: A Conversation with Robin Roberts (ABC)

Outstanding Talk Series

Tamron Hall Show (ABC)

The View (ABC)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Services/Game Show

Outstanding Animated Series

Disney Jr.’s Ariel (Disney Jr.)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Cedric the Entertainer – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Kyla Pratt – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Eyes of Wakanda (Disney+)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series)

Leah Sava Jeffries – Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)

Percy Daggs IV – Paradise (Hulu)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough – Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Barbara Corcoran, Lorie Grenier, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky, Kevin O’Leary – Shark Tank (ABC)

Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Outstanding Guest Performance

Brandee Evans – Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)

Morris Chestnut – Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)

Outstanding Short Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction/Documentary

College Gameday: Michael Vick (ESPN)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Chinaka Hodge – Ironheart (Disney+)

Jas Summers – Stay (Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Television (Series, Special, Movie)

Sterling K. Brown – Washington Black (Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Television (Series, Special, or Movie)

Lyric Ross – Ironheart (Disney+)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 3 (Music from the Series) (Walt Disney Records)

Outstanding Original Score for Television/Film

Eyes of Wakanda Original Soundtrack (Hollywood Records)

Marvel’s Ironheart: Vol. 1 (Original Soundtrack) (Hollywood Records)

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Quinta Brunson – Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Lizzy Darrell – Abbott Elementary – “100th Day of School” (ABC)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie, Documentary or Special

Jas Summers – Stay (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary – “The Science Fair” (ABC)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Angela Barnes – Ironheart – “The Past Is the Past” (Disney+)

Anton Cropper – Reasonable Doubt – “Feelin’ It” (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Film)

Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson – Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) (Hulu)

Andre Gaines – Boo-Yah – A Portrait of Stuart Scott (ESPN)

Outstanding Make-up (TV or Film)

All’s Fair – Kate Biscoe (Hulu)

Outstanding Hair Styling (TV or Film)

All’s Fair – Valerie Jackson (Hulu)

Reasonable Doubt – Deaundra Metzger (Hulu)

Outstanding Editing in a Motion Picture or Television Series, Movie, or Special

Deanna Nowell, ACE – Ironheart (Disney+)