57th Annual NAACP Image Awards — The Full List of Disney Nominees
The nominees for the 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards have been announced, including several nominations for Disney across its many brands.
The ceremony, created by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, aims to honor the outstanding achievements of black creatives in Hollywood. This year marks the 57th year of the tradition, which can be watched live on BET and CBS on Saturday, February 28th, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Voting on each category is now open to the public at naacpimageawards.net through February 7th.
Check out the full list of Disney nominees below:
Outstanding Comedy Series
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Outstanding Drama Series
- Paradise (Hulu)
- Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown – Paradise (Hulu)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
- Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (ABC)
- Emayatzy Corinealdi – Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Aisha Hinds – 9-1-1 (ABC)
Outstanding Limited Television (Series, Special, or Movie)
Outstanding Actress in a Limited Television (Series, Special or Movie)
- Dominique Thorne – Ironheart (Disney+)
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
- Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years After the Storm With Robin Roberts (ABC)
- Michelle Obama: The Style, The Power, The Look: A Conversation with Robin Roberts (ABC)
Outstanding Talk Series
- Tamron Hall Show (ABC)
- The View (ABC)
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Services/Game Show
- Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
- Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
- Full Court Press (ESPN, ESPN+)
Outstanding Animated Series
- Disney Jr.’s Ariel (Disney Jr.)
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
- Cedric the Entertainer – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)
- Kyla Pratt – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)
Outstanding Children’s Program
- Eyes of Wakanda (Disney+)
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series)
- Leah Sava Jeffries – Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)
- Percy Daggs IV – Paradise (Hulu)
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
- Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough – Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
- Barbara Corcoran, Lorie Grenier, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky, Kevin O’Leary – Shark Tank (ABC)
- Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
Outstanding Guest Performance
- Brandee Evans – Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)
- Morris Chestnut – Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)
Outstanding Short Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction/Documentary
- College Gameday: Michael Vick (ESPN)
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
- Chinaka Hodge – Ironheart (Disney+)
- Jas Summers – Stay (Hulu)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Television (Series, Special, Movie)
- Sterling K. Brown – Washington Black (Hulu)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Television (Series, Special, or Movie)
- Lyric Ross – Ironheart (Disney+)
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 3 (Music from the Series) (Walt Disney Records)
Outstanding Original Score for Television/Film
- Eyes of Wakanda Original Soundtrack (Hollywood Records)
- Marvel’s Ironheart: Vol. 1 (Original Soundtrack) (Hollywood Records)
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
- Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture
- Quinta Brunson – Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
- Lizzy Darrell – Abbott Elementary – “100th Day of School” (ABC)
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie, Documentary or Special
- Jas Summers – Stay (Hulu)
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary – “The Science Fair” (ABC)
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
- Angela Barnes – Ironheart – “The Past Is the Past” (Disney+)
- Anton Cropper – Reasonable Doubt – “Feelin’ It” (Hulu)
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Film)
- Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson – Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) (Hulu)
- Andre Gaines – Boo-Yah – A Portrait of Stuart Scott (ESPN)
Outstanding Make-up (TV or Film)
- All’s Fair – Kate Biscoe (Hulu)
Outstanding Hair Styling (TV or Film)
- All’s Fair – Valerie Jackson (Hulu)
- Reasonable Doubt – Deaundra Metzger (Hulu)
Outstanding Editing in a Motion Picture or Television Series, Movie, or Special
- Deanna Nowell, ACE – Ironheart (Disney+)