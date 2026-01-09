Unlock the Magic: Disney+ Perks Offers the Chance to Win a Spectacular Trip to the Disneyland Resort
Plus, subscribers can now enjoy a three-month free trial of Spotify Premium.
A new year means a new set of Disney+ Perks, with a newly launched perk giving subscribers the chance to win a trip to the Disneyland Resort!
What's Happening:
- Last year, both Disney+ and Hulu launched a new Perks program that gives unique opportunities and discounts to subscribers.
- Now, as we enter 2026, Disney+ subscribers can enter a new sweepstakes, offering the chance to win a vacation for up to four guests to the Disneyland Resort as its 70th Celebration continues.
- Sweepstake winners will be among the first to enjoy the new Bluey and Bingo offering at Disneyland Park, along with plenty of other reutnring entertainment offerings.
- Included in the prize is:
- Four round-trip coach airfares between the major gateway airport closest to the winner’s residence and a Southern California airport chosen by Disney (with possible layovers). If the winner resides within 250 miles of the Disneyland Resort, airfare will not be provided.
- A voucher for one round-trip ground transfer between the Southern California airport and the Disneyland Resort.
- Three nights in one Concierge-level room at a Disneyland Resort hotel (max four guests per room). Daily parking not included.
- Four Disneyland Resort 4-Day Park Hopper Tickets (subject to restrictions).
- One Disney Gift Card valued at $500.00, redeemable at select Disney locations and online.
- Services of one Disney VIP Tour Guide for eight hours on one day.
- Additionally, Disney+ subscribers can now enjoy a three-month free trial of Spotify Premium, giving them ad‑free access to the music they love.
- The offer, which applies only to Spotify Premium Individual, must be redeemed by March 8th, 2028 – so you definitely have time!
- Grab your Spotify Premium trial and enter to win a vacation to the Disneyland Resort now at the Disney+ Perks portal.
