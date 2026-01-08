Daytime Talk Shows of the 90s Take Center Stage in New Trailer for 3-Part Series from ABC News

Anyone else ready to look for some favorite moments online somewhere now?

A new trailer has arrived, promising an exciting new three-part series diving into the Daytime Talk Shows of the 90s from ABC News, featuring the hosts and creatives behind the phenom that took over the airwaves in that era.

What’s Happening:

ABC has dropped a new trailer for their upcoming new limited three-part series, Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV, arriving later this month.

The trailer features appearances from some daytime talk legends, as well as iconic moments from their respective series, including the popular catchphrase “You Are NOT The Father!” from The Maury Povich Show.

The new 3-part series examines the rise, fall and lasting impact of the most sensational era in television talk show history. By exploring the psychological forces that shaped the talk TV genre, the series reveals how these shows transformed from trusted confessional spaces into lightning rods of controversy, leaving a lasting impact on culture, media and the people caught in the chaos.

Each will include never-before-told stories from the hosts, producers and insiders who defined the talk TV world at the time, alongside expert analysis.

Viewers are joined by Maury Povich, Sally Jesse Raphael and Montell Williams, alongside hosts Leeza Gibbons and John Henson who also appear, as well as Ricki Lake creator Garth Ancier, Jerry Springer and Sally creator Burt Dubrow and Geraldo executive producer Marty Berman.

Steve Wilkos, the former bodyguard on The Jerry Springer Show who’s now a talk show host himself, will also appear.

The first episode arrives on January 14th, and will dive into how the daytime format exploded in the ‘90s, with sex and conflict becoming key to the show’s appeal.

The second episode bows on January 21st, exploring why viewers watched and why guests agreed to bare it all on air. It’ll also dive into the shocking incident when one guest murdered another after a taping.

The third and final episode, arriving January 28th, will take an in-depth look at the new levels of sensationalism the genre plumbed, with The Jerry Springer Show leading the race.

Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV premieres Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. on ABC and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.