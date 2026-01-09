The Next Big Thing: Disney Branded Television Hosting Global Open Call for Young Performers

Disney is looking for the next generation of young stars, launching a new global casting search for performers who are looking to make a career in the entertainment industry.

What’s Happening:

Disney Brand Television is launching a new casting call looking for young performers around the globe!

Posted to the official Disney Channel Facebook account, the 2026 Annual DBT Discovers YOUth Talent Search is looking for multi-talented actors, dancers, and musicians for potential projects on Disney Channel and Disney+.

Open to kids aged 9-17, parents and guardians are able to submit for their kids, giving them the opportunity to become the next Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, or Freya Skye.

Those auditioning do not need to be singers, musicians, or dancers, but the casting lists it as a plus.

To audition, the official open call page has sides for different characters and age groups.

Auditions are open from now through February 28th at 11PM (no time zone was listed).

Disney doesn’t charge to audition for any open call, and auditioning doesn’t guarantee employment.

