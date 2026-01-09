The Next Big Thing: Disney Branded Television Hosting Global Open Call for Young Performers

Submissions are available now through February.
Disney is looking for the next generation of young stars, launching a new global casting search for performers who are looking to make a career in the entertainment industry. 

  • Disney Brand Television is launching a new casting call looking for young performers around the globe!
  • Posted to the official Disney Channel Facebook account, the 2026 Annual DBT Discovers YOUth Talent Search is looking for multi-talented actors, dancers, and musicians for potential projects on Disney Channel and Disney+.
  • Open to kids aged 9-17, parents and guardians are able to submit for their kids, giving them the opportunity to become the next Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, or Freya Skye. 
  • Those auditioning do not need to be singers, musicians, or dancers, but the casting lists it as a plus.
  • To audition, the official open call page has sides for different characters and age groups.
  • Auditions are open from now through February 28th at 11PM (no time zone was listed). 

  • Disney doesn’t charge to audition for any open call, and auditioning doesn’t guarantee employment.

