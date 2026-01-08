Throwing it Back with the Kardashians: All Season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" Arriving on Hulu this February

Back in 2022, reality TV superstar family the Kardashians made their move to Hulu, but that is far from the beginning of their saga. Next month, the original Keeping Up with the Kardashians will join The Kardashians on the Disney-owned streaming service.

While Hulu’s The Kardashian just wrapped up its 7th season, there are 15 years of reality TV moments that pre-date the Disney series.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians debuted on E! back in 2007, launching the careers of some of the world’s largest A-listers ever.

The show ended back in 2021 after 20 seasons before the spinoff series began on Hulu.

Now, fans who want to relive all of their iconic reality TV memories, like Kim taking a bunch of selfies as Khloe heads to jail, several shotgun weddings, and Kim losing her diamond earring in Bora Bora.

All seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will join The Kardashians beginning on February 17th on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Kim Kardashian has been making waves outside of reality TV recently, starring in Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair.

While the show was panned by critics, many have found the series to be campy and fun.

Recently, the show was renewed for a second season, meaning Kim has plenty of screentime arriving on Hulu in the future!

