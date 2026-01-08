Get A First Look at Long-Awaited Sundance Pic "In The Blink Of An Eye" Ahead of Sundance and Hulu Debuts

The long-awaited film comes from Academy-Award Winning Director Andrew Stanton

As we get ready for a number of new movies this year, we’re getting a new look at the long-awaited pic from Andrew Stanton, In The Blink Of An Eye, ahead of its Hulu debut next month.

What’s Happening:

A preview of the upcoming year in movies has been shared by USA Today, and in it we’re getting a rare peek inside the upcoming film from Searchlight Pictures, In The Blink Of An Eye.

In the image, we see star Kate McKinnon alongside Yeji Kim, giving us a bit of an idea of the aesthetic of the movie - well, at least one part of it.

You see, In The Blink Of An Eye is a sci-fi drama that explores themes of humanity and connection over the timespan of thousands of years.

Along with McKinnon, the film will also star Rashida Jones, Daveed Diggs, and is reportedly inspired by films like Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia.

A Neanderthal family, displaced from their home, struggles to survive, protect the children, and use primitive tools. In the present day, Claire (Jones), a driven post-grad anthropologist studying ancient proto-human remains, begins a relationship with a fellow student, Greg (Diggs). And two centuries later, on a spaceship bound for a distant planet, Coakley (McKinnon) and a sentient onboard computer confront a disease afflicting the ship’s oxygen-producing plants. The artful, poetic way the film’s storylines intersect creates a profound, philosophical meditation on how we experience love, loss (of parents and children), mortality and the need for connection — with each other, the natural world, and technology — regardless of our time.

The film is helmed by Andrew Stanton, who is known mostly for his work at Pixar Animation Studios, directing several of the studio’s massive hits, like Finding Nemo and WALL-E, both of which went on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Production of the film took place back in 2023 after being announced in 2022, with the only update since being that the film is getting ready to premiere at this year’s Sundance film festival.

The movie has long since been speculated to bow on Hulu after that, though it was never officially confirmed until recently.

Now we know that after its Sundance premiere, In The Blink of An Eye will arrive on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on February 27th.

