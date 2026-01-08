Disney Appoints Jimmy Zasowski as President of Platform Distribution for Entertainment and ESPN

Longtime executive to oversee global monetization and negotiations following a period of high-stakes carriage disputes.

Deadline has reported The Walt Disney Company has officially elevated Jimmy Zasowski to the role of President, Platform Distribution, for Disney Entertainment and ESPN. The promotion comes after a turbulent three-year cycle defined by aggressive carriage negotiations with major providers including Charter, DirecTV, and YouTube TV.

What’s Happening:

In his new capacity, Zasowski will spearhead the distribution and monetization of Disney’s core digital and linear assets.

This includes the global oversight of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN’s direct-to-consumer offerings, alongside the company’s linear portfolio and eight ABC-owned television stations.

Zasowski’s mandate extends to managing ABC’s broadcast affiliations and the licensing of film and television content across home entertainment and third-party platforms.

He will report jointly to Disney Entertainment Co-Chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden, and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro.

The leadership transition follows the departure of Justin Connolly last year. Connolly, a veteran of nearly three decades at the company, exited for a senior role at YouTube.

His move coincided with a 15-day blackout of Disney networks on YouTube TV and a subsequent breach-of-contract lawsuit filed by Disney against the Google-owned platform, which was later settled.

Sean Breen, who managed the YouTube TV negotiations on an interim basis as EVP of Platform Distribution Sales, will also see his responsibilities grow. Breen is set to take on an expanded global role overseeing sales across the EMEA, LATAM, and APAC regions.

Zasowski joined Disney in 2009 and most recently served as EVP of Platform Distribution Strategy. His tenure has focused on the evolution of growth strategies and deal analysis during a period of rapid contraction in the traditional pay-TV bundle and the corresponding rise of streaming ecosystem complexities.

The Path to 2026 Distribution

The elevation of Jimmy Zasowski marks a strategic pivot for Disney as it navigates a fragmented media landscape where the boundaries between linear broadcasting and digital streaming have largely dissolved. Since 2023, Disney has been forced to redefine the "value" of its networks during carriage renewals.

The landmark Charter deal in late 2023 set the precedent by bundling ad-supported streaming tiers with traditional cable packages, a model Zasowski is expected to refine globally.

With the 2025 launch of the flagship ESPN direct-to-consumer service and the full technical integration of Hulu into Disney+, the Distribution arm is managing a holistic "super-app" ecosystem.

Analysts note that Zasowski's background in business affairs and strategic planning will be critical as Disney enters 2026 aiming for a 10% operating margin in its streaming segment while simultaneously managing the managed decline of linear affiliate fees.

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

More Disney TV News: