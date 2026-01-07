Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares New Details and Title of Hulu's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" Reboot

Is it a reboot or a sequel? Gellar clarifies.

Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared a new update on the reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, revealing the title for the continuation.

What's Happening:

As reported by Deadline, Gellar appeared on the Shut Up, Evan podcast, where she revealed that Hulu’s potential reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer will be titled Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale.

Gellar notes that the series is "not sequel" and "not a reboot — it’s a continuation."

The series will answer the questions of where Buffy “is now in this world and what is this world that Buffy lives in with her and without her,” adding, “So it’s not a reboot, it’s not picking up with all of the same characters right away. It is not like a sequel… That’s why the name was even important to me — Buffy: New Sunnydale. It’s Buffy, but it’s also something else.”

Gellar noted Zhao’s passion for the project, which ultimately led her to sign up to revisit Sunnydale.

She said they are still developing the series and “still working on that, why and how,” adding, “I know this seems like it’s taking a long time, and it’s because unless we are sure that it is exactly what we set out to do and that it makes sense to do it, we don’t want to sell you the legacy by not. When I know it’s perfect, then it will be out there, but I won’t do it unless I know it can be that.”

In the pilot, Gellar will return as the titular Buffy alongside Skeleton Crew star Ryan Kiera Armstrong as the new lead vampire slayer.

The Studio's Chase Sui Wonders will appear in the pilot alongside five other cast members.

Gellar is also executive producing as are writers Nora and Lilla Zuckerman (Poker Face).

More Hulu News: