Ryan Kiera Armstrong Joins Sarah Michelle Gellar in Hulu's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" Pilot
The slayers are set to save the world together... if the show gets pick up, that is.
A new slayer has been cast to join Sarah Michelle Gellar in Hulu’s Buffy pilot.
What’s Happening:
- As Deadline reports, Ryan Kiera Armstrong has been cast as the lead in a new Buffy the Vampire Slayer project.
- Perhaps best known to Disney fans as Fern in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Armstrong will join Sarah Michelle Gellar (who played Buffy Summers on the previous television show) in the pilot for Hulu.
- Gellar is also executive producing as are writers Nora and Lilla Zuckerman.
- Academy Award winning director — and director of Marvel’s Eternals — Chloé Zhao has been tapped to helm the pilot episode.
- It’s currently unknown exactly what this “next chapter" in the so-called Buffyverse will entail.
- However, Deadline notes that the casting call for Armstong’s role described the character as an introverted high schooler.
- Additionally, “New Sunnydale" has been referenced.
- Beyond Skeleton Crew, Armstrong has racked up a number of other Disney credits so far, including American Horror Story, Black Widow, and The Art of Racing in the Rain.
- SMG shared a heartwarming video of her breaking the news to RKA:
What They’re Saying:
- Sarah Michelle Gellar: “From the moment I saw Ryan’s audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side. To have that kind of emotional intelligence, and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room"
- Lilla and Nora Zuckerman: “We are so overjoyed to have found this generation’s slayer in Ryan Kiera Armstrong, she absolutely blew us away — there is no question in our mind that she is the chosen one.