Vampire Slayers Assemble! New Cast Announced for Hulu’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Reboot Pilot
Hulu could really slay the competition if this pilot gets picked up to series!
Five new cast members have joined the pilot for Hulu’s reboot of the seminal supernatural drama series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
What’s Happening:
- Variety has revealed five new additions to round out the cast of the pilot for the potential reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
- The new cast will star alongside a returning Sarah Michelle Gellar as the titular Buffy and Skeleton Crew star Ryan Kiera Armstrong as the new lead vampire slayer.
- The new additions are:
- Faly Rakotohavana (Unprisoned) as Hugo
- Ava Jean (Law & Order: SVU) as Larkin
- Sarah Bock (Severance) as Gracie
- Daniel di Tomasso (Witches of East End) as Abe
- Jack Cutmore-Scott (Oppenheimer) as Mr. Burke
- Gellar is also executive producing as are writers Nora and Lilla Zuckerman (Poker Face).
- Academy Award-winning director — and director of Marvel’s Eternals — Chloé Zhao has been tapped to helm the pilot episode.
- It’s currently unknown exactly what this “next chapter" in the so-called Buffyverse will entail.
- Just two days ago, Gellar shared photos from the first table read for the pilot on her Instagram.
Let Hulu Slay:
- Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery, a documentary focusing on Sarah McLachlan’s 1990s all-female music festival, is coming to Disney+ and Hulu in September.
- Hulu's upcoming drama series, set against the thrilling backdrop of the National Football League, has made its first major signing: Christopher Meloni.
- A new workplace comedy from two Family Guy alumni is reportedly in development at Hulu.
- The premiere date for the fifth season of the popular Hulu series Only Murders in the Building has been set.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now