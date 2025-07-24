Vampire Slayers Assemble! New Cast Announced for Hulu’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” Reboot Pilot

Hulu could really slay the competition if this pilot gets picked up to series!

Five new cast members have joined the pilot for Hulu’s reboot of the seminal supernatural drama series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

What’s Happening:

Variety has revealed Buffy the Vampire Slayer .

The new cast will star alongside a returning Sarah Michelle Gellar as the titular Buffy and Skeleton Crew star Ryan Kiera Armstrong as the new lead vampire slayer

star Ryan Kiera Armstrong as The new additions are: Faly Rakotohavana ( Unprisoned ) as Hugo Ava Jean ( Law & Order: SVU ) as Larkin Sarah Bock ( Severance ) as Gracie Daniel di Tomasso ( Witches of East End ) as Abe Jack Cutmore-Scott ( Oppenheimer ) as Mr. Burke



Gellar is also executive producing as are writers Nora and Lilla Zuckerman ( Poker Face ).

Academy Award-winning director — and director of Marvel Eternals — Chloé Zhao has been tapped to helm the pilot episode.

— Chloé Zhao has been tapped to helm the pilot episode. It’s currently unknown exactly what this “next chapter" in the so-called Buffyverse will entail.

Just two days ago, Gellar shared photos from the first table read for the pilot on her Instagram.

