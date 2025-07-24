Christopher Meloni Tackles Hulu's New NFL Drama from Dan Fogelman
'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Star Set to Play Head Coach in Generational Family Story
Hulu's upcoming drama series, set against the thrilling backdrop of the National Football League, has made its first major signing: Christopher Meloni.
What's Happening:
- Christopher Meloni, known for his roles in Law & Order: Organized Crime and SVU, has been cast in a new Hulu NFL drama.
- The series hails from Paradise and This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.
- Details surrounding the untitled NFL drama are largely under wraps, but sources indicate the show will explore the lives of multiple generations of a family within the professional football world.
- Meloni is confirmed to play the pivotal role of a head coach of an NFL team.
- The series is a joint production from Disney's 20th Television, where Fogelman is based, and Skydance Sports. Hulu first picked up the series in October 2024.
- Skydance Sports is a joint venture between the NFL and Skydance, reflecting the league's growing interest in developing more scripted projects set in its world.
Creative Team & Production:
- Dan Fogelman is writing the NFL show and will serve as an executive producer alongside Jess Rosenthal and Skydance Sports' David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, and Jason T. Reed.
- Fogelman is also currently working on the second season of his critically acclaimed Hulu series, Paradise, which premiered in January 2025 and is expected to return in early 2026.
Meloni's Busy Schedule:
- Meloni continues to lead Law & Order: Organized Crime on Peacock, which wrapped its fifth season in June. While Peacock has yet to announce a renewal decision, Meloni could potentially star in both series should Organized Crime continue.
- Beyond his iconic Law & Order franchise work, Meloni's extensive credits include Syfy's Happy!, HBO's Oz, Wet Hot American Summer, and the upcoming Netflix film Little Brother.
Behind the Scenes
- While the series is currently untitled, some sources are tentatively referring to it as 17 Sundays.
- Shameless alum William H. Macy is reportedly in talks to join the series in an undisclosed role.
- The NFL drama is expected to shoot in the fall, which would allow Meloni to participate in both this series and Law & Order: Organized Crime if the latter is renewed for a sixth season (which typically films in the spring).
- In addition to Paradise, Dan Fogelman also serves as an executive producer on Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.
- Skydance Sports, the co-producer, has a growing slate of sports-related content, including the Golden Globe-nominated film Air and the Sports Emmy-nominated docuseries Good Rivals. They also have an upcoming docuseries about the Dallas Cowboys dynasty titled America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys.
- Christopher Meloni is currently writing an episode for the fifth season of Law & Order: Organized Crime, which will feature a guest appearance by Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson.
