Murder, Mystery, and Mobsters: “Only Murders in the Building” Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed

The premiere date for the fifth season of the popular Hulu series Only Murders in the Building has been set.

What’s Happening:

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are back to solve yet another murder in the Arconia, as the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building is set to premiere on September 9th, 2025.

On that date, three episodes will debut, with new episodes following weekly thereafter.

After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.

The season features a number of new and returning guest stars, such as Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest, Jermaine Fowler and more.

hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie). The first four seasons of Only Murders in the Building are streaming on Hulu, and be sure to check out Alex’s recap of the season 4 finale

A Perfect Show:

has, in this author’s humble opinion, been one of the most consistently brilliant TV series in recent memory. The combination of humor with drama is sublime, and the chemistry between the series’ three leads is unmatched. I remember when it was first announced, being so intrigued by Selena Gomez being a third wheel to the more often paired Martin Short and Steve Martin, and it really was a perfect casting choice. She holds her own and more alongside the two comedy legends.

