Women’s Empowerment Comes to Post WWI London in New Hulu Drama Series “Dope Girls”

The new U.K. drama series from Sony Pictures Television arrives on Hulu in one week.
Hulu is offering up a first look at Dope Girls, a new UK series from Sony Pictures Television set to debut on July 29th.

What’s Happening:

  • Hulu has debuted the official trailer, key art, and stills from their new UK period drama, Dope Girls, which hails from Sony Pictures Television.
  • In the aftermath of World War I, London is changing as returning soldiers from the front find a society changed by a newly empowered generation of women. In Soho’s emerging underground club scene, women begin to seize opportunities, both legal and illegal, and shape the nightlife industry.
  • Dope Girls stars Emmy-nominated Julianne Nicholson, Eliza Scanlen, Umi Myers, Eilidh Fisher, Geraldine James, Michael Duke, and Ian Bonar.
  • The series was created by Polly Stenham and Alex Warren and directed by Shannon Murphy.
  • All six episodes of Dope Girls premiere Tuesday, July 29th, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S.

First Look Images:

