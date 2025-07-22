Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2025

August is a packed month for Hulu releases – from new limited series and films, to returning animated favorites and a slew of new true-crime specials.

August 2025 is shaping up to be a big month for new Hulu releases. Debuting on the streaming service are even more new true-crime specials, the long-awaited return of King of the Hill, the first-ever Alien TV series, and so much more. See everything coming (and going) on Hulu next month.

Hulu Originals

King of the Hill: Complete Season 14 – August 4th

After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas, to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane.

Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge: Complete Docuseries – August 5th

On February 13th, 2017, in the bucolic town of Delphi, Indiana, two young girls set out for an afternoon walk – and never returned. Their bodies were discovered the next day in a wooded area not far from the trail. Years after a chilling piece of evidence was discovered on one of the victims’ phones, a local man was arrested for the horrifying murders. As the case unfolded in court, claims of ritualistic elements, sealed documents, and alleged ties to dark online subcultures shocked the nation and redefined the case. Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge is a three-part docuseries that examines the Delphi murders and what allowed the killer to hide in plain sight.

Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil: Complete Docuseries – August 7th

In 1984, serial killer Ted Bundy offered to help investigator Robert Keppel catch The Green River killer, a phantom who was murdering women in Seattle, Washington – right where Bundy claimed many of his victims, ten years earlier. Keppel and Bundy’s cat and mouse game, played out up until Bundy was executed. Exclusive elements in the form of never-before-heard audio tapes and interviews combine to make Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil the definitive deep dive into one of history’s darkest minds—seen through the steadfast gaze of the detective who refused to look away.

Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa: Special Premiere – August 8th

In his second hourlong standup special, Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa, Ralph Barbosa shares his adventures in dating, controlling his temper, working on cars, and his views on current events.

FX’s Necaxa: Two-Episode Series Premiere – August 8th

Eva Longoria enlists Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds to help reignite the soul of one of Mexico’s most storied football clubs, Club Necaxa; players, fans and even skeptics join the emotional journey as “Los Rayos" hope to one day rise again.

FX’s Alien: Earth: Two-Episode Series Premiere – August 12th

When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, Wendy (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s Alien: Earth. In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this corporate era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. But the game is changed when the wunderkind founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype named “Wendy" marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides into Prodigy City, Wendy and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life-forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.

Stand Up To Cancer 2025: Livestream – August 15th

Country music stars, celebrities, athletes, cancer researchers, and survivors join together for a powerful evening of inspiration and celebration. Music icon Dolly Parton will appear in the special, with Grammy Award-winning artist Sheryl Crow serving as host. Livestream begins at 5 p.m. PT.

Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror: Complete Docuseries – August 19th

For over a decade, Samantha Stites was stalked by Christopher Thomas, sometimes from the shadows, sometimes in plain sight. In the fall of 2022, his obsession took a terrifying turn. Christopher entered Samantha’s home, kidnapped her, and brought her to a soundproof bunker he had secretly built inside a storage unit near her Michigan home, where he chained her up and held her captive. Alone and cut off from the outside world, Samantha was forced to rely on her instincts and strength to survive, and escape. In this gripping three-part docuseries, Samantha shares her story in her own words for the first time. The series features chilling police interview footage, surveillance from the storage unit, and disturbing images and videos recovered from Christopher’s phone.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere – August 20th

A limited series inspired by the story of how Amanda Knox was wrongfully convicted for the tragic murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free.

Eenie Meanie: Film Premiere – August 22nd

Eenie Meanie is an irreverent high-speed thriller about a former teenage getaway driver who is dragged back into her unsavory past when a previous employer offers her the chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend.

Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America’s Most Famous Pair of Shoes: Complete Docuseries – August 26th

In August 2005, the world’s most famous pair of shoes – a pair of Ruby Slippers from The Wizard of Oz – were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in her hometown of Grand Rapids, Minnesota. This documentary goes inside the wild, fast-paced, and often absurd story of how the stolen shoes were ultimately found and features exclusive access to the Grand Rapids police department and exclusive elements and interviews with key players in the case. More than a true crime story, the series offers a fascinating look at the life and legacy of film and television icon Judy Garland, The Wizard of Oz, and the history of Hollywood memorabilia on and off the black market.

Love Thy Nader: Complete Season 1 (Freeform) – August 27th

This bold docuseries follows the unapologetic - and often hilarious - lives of the Nader sisters: Brooks, Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane. Raised in the Louisiana bayou, they've traded small-town roots for high fashion, high drama, and the hustle of New York City. With Brooks fresh off a Sports Illustrated cover, a headline-making divorce, and a steamy new romance, the spotlight has cracked open doors and opportunities the sisters were told would never be theirs. Now navigating exclusive circles, career-defining moments, and ever-evolving love lives, these twenty-somethings are swinging big—and learning fast. In a city where you burn bright or go up in flames, the one thing they can count on is each other.

Imported: Documentary Premiere – August 28th

After a lifelong dream of playing in the NBA is dashed, and on the brink of their athletic prime, three athletes (two men, one woman) discover unexpected growth and success as international ballers when they decide to play overseas. Immersing themselves in foreign cultures while discovering the intense and exhilarating global fandom for basketball, these athletes turn an unwanted detour into a transformative and fulfilling chapter in the pursuit of their dreams.

New on Hulu in August

August 1st

Foundation Forward: Complete Season 1

Kids Diana Show: Greatest Playtime Adventures: Complete Season 1

MTV Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Viacom)

Survivor: Complete Seasons 23-24 (CBS)

Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 7 and 11 (CBS)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

28 Days (2000) – 25th Anniversary

28 Days En Espanol (2000) – 25th Anniversary

A Simple Favor (2018)

The Beach (2000) – 25th Anniversary

Black Knight (2001)

The Brothers McMullen (1995) – 30th Anniversary

Click (2006)

Click en Espanol (2006)

Coyote Ugly (2000) – 25th Anniversary

Date Night (2010) – 15th Anniversary

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) – 30th Anniversary

Devil in a Blue Dress En Espanol (1995) – 30th Anniversary

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015) – 10th Anniversary

The Diary of a Teenage Girl En Espanol (2015) – 10th Anniversary

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? En Espanol (2009)

District 9 (2009)

District 9 En Espanol (2009)

Equity (2016)

Equity En Espanol (2016)

Evil Dead (2013)

Evil Dead En Espanol (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) – 20th Anniversary

The Exorcism of Emily Rose En Espanol (2005) – 20th Anniversary

Father of the Bride (1991)

Father of the Bride Part II (1995) – 30th Anniversary

Forrest Gump (1994)

Forrest Gump En Espanol (1994)

The Full Monty

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005) – 20th Anniversary

Ice Age (2002)

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown (2006)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade (2016)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Kick-Ass (2010) – 15th Anniversary

Old School (2003)

Old School En Espanol (2003)

One Hour Photo (2002)

The Other Woman (2014)

Night Shift (2023)

Practical Magic (1998)

Pretty Woman (1990)

The Proposal (2009)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Ready or Not

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Resident Evil: Extinction En Espanol (2007)

Rio (2011)

Robots (2005) – 20th Anniversary

Scarface (1983)

The Sessions (2012)

Simply Irresistible (1999)

Stay (2005) – 20th Anniversary

Super 8 (2011)

Super 8 En Espanol (2011)

Take Shelter (2011)

Take Shelter En Espanol (2011)

Taken (2009)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

Thirteen (2003)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

Win Win (2011)

August 2nd

Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1

Alone: The Skills Challenge: Complete Season 1

Body Cam: Complete Seasons 8-9

Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 16

Mary J. Blige’s Family Affair

Vanished in Death Valley

The Marksman (2021)

Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story

Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story

William Tell (2024)

August 4th

King of the Hill: Complete Season 14 (Hulu Original)

August 5th

Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

Bob Trevino Likes It (2024)

August 7th

Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil: Complete Docuseries (Only on Hulu)

Find My Country House: Complete Season 2

Fixer Upper: Complete Season 6

The Flip Off: Complete Season 1

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? Complete Seasons 1-2

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 6B

The Monkey (2025)

August 8th

Ralph Barbossa: Planet Bosa: Special Premiere (Hulu Original)

FX’s Necaxa: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Journey to Bethlehem (2023)

Journey to Bethlehem En Espanol (2023)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shanghai Noon (2000) – 25th Anniversary

August 9th

American Pickers: Complete Season 26

The Challenge: Complete Seasons 13 and 19

Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 7-8

Moonshiners: Complete Season 14

Take My Tumor: Complete Season 1

August 10th

The Lost City (2022)

August 11th

Copshop (2021)



August 12th

FX’s Alien: Earth: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Sharp Corner (2024)

August 14th

The Dangers in My Heart: Complete Seasons 1 and 2 (Subbed and Dubbed)

Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo: Complete Season 1

Road Wars: Complete Season 4

Hollywood Demons: Complete Season 1

Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

See No Evil: Complete Season 7

Tales from Oak Island: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Cheaper by the Dozen

Like Mike (2002)

Stuck on You (2003)

August 15th

Blippi’s Ultimate Playdate - Part 2: Complete Season 1 (Moonbug)

Stand Up To Cancer 2025: Livestream

YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete S1A (Dubbed)

YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish): Complete S1A (Dubbed)

The Host (2013)

It Feeds (2025)

John Wick (2014)

John Wick 2 (2017)

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (2019)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

Killer Elite (2011)

LOL Live with Devon Walker (2025)

LOL Live with Sydnee Washington (2025)

August 16th

Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 3

Cold Case Files: Murder in the Bayou: Complete Season 1

The Curious Case of… Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1

See No Evil: Complete Seasons 5-6

Waco: Madman or Messiah: Complete Season 1

August 17th

Thanksgiving (2023)

August 19th

Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

High Country: Complete Season 1 (Sony)

Levels (2024)

August 20th

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

August 21st

Alone: Complete Season 4

Call of the Night: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Farming Life in Another World: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 9 and 11 (Discovery)

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 4 (Discovery)

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3 (Discovery)

Oshi No Ko: Complete Season 2 (Subbed & Dubbed)

The Bayou (2025)

Money Monster (2016)

Money Monster En Esapnol (2016)

August 22nd

Eenie Meanie: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

August 23rd

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 3-4

Expedition Files: Complete Season 1

Restaurant: Impossible: Complete Season 2

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 15

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 28

August 24th

Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 2 (Cake Entertainment)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

August 25th

Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! Complete Season 1A (Disney XD)

August 26th

Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America’s Most Famous Pair of Shoes: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

Little Bites (2024)

August 27th

Love Thy Nader: Complete Season 1 (Freeform)

August 28th

Bewitched: Complete Series (Sony)

Customer Wars: Complete Season 3

Storage Wars: Complete Season 12

Thomas Jefferson: Complete Season 1

Imported: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

August 29th

Hell of a Summer (2023)

Sisu (2023)

Trail of Vengeance (2025)

Leaving Hulu in August

August 1st

Skinmarink (2022)



August 7th

Just Super (2022)

August 9th

The Friendship Game (2022)

August 13th

Moving On (2022)

One True Loves (2023)

August 16th

Four Samosas (2022)

August 18th

The Last Son (2022)

August 21st

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes

August 23rd

Hostile Territory (2022)

Nocebo (2022)

August 24th

7 Days (2021)

August 25th

Assailant (2022)

Vendetta (2022)

August 31st

American Rapstar (2020)

Anais in Love (2021)

Tell it to the Bees (2018)