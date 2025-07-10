Hulu's "King of the Hill" Revival Releases Official Trailer and Poster, Welcoming the Hill Family Back to Texas

Hank, Peggy, Bobby, and the rest of the gang are back!

Fans of the late-90s animated series King of the Hill are preparing for a hilarious return for the Hill family, and today Hulu released a new official trailer and poster artwork for the series.

What’s happening:

Hulu has released a new official trailer and poster art for its King of the Hill revival series, which welcomes the Hill family back to Texas after years away. This sequel series is set 14 years after the original and follows a retired Hank and Peggy Hill returning from a job in Saudi Arabia. Bobby Hill is now 21 and working as a chef in Dallas.

The original King of the Hill animated sitcom aired on FOX across 13 seasons from 1997 to 2010. The revival series will launch on Monday, August 4th via the Disney-owned Hulu streaming service.

The voice cast of the revival series includes King of the Hill creator Mike Judge (as Hank Hill), Kathy Najimy (Peggy Hill), Pamela Adlon (Bobby Hill), Johnny Hardwick (Dale), Stephen Root (Bill), Lauren Tom (Connie), Toby Huss (Cotton Hill), and Ronny Chieng (Kahn Souphanousinphone).

Watch King of the Hill S14 | Official Trailer | Hulu:

What they’re saying:

Official synopsis: “After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane."

