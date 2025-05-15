Hulu Reveals New “King of the Hill” Poster
On May 30 the "King of the Hill" revival event will take place at the ATX TV Festival in Austin.
Take a first look at the newly revealed King of the Hill poster.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has unveiled the first glimpse of King of the Hill created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels.
- The newly released poster features a drone delivering a case of Alamo beer to Arlen, Texas.
- Hank Hill reconnects with his old friends Bill, Dale, and Boomhauer sharing beers in the alley behind his home.
- Bill has taken to the ease of food deliveries from Mega Lo Eats, while Dale is deeply engaged in a virtual reality adventure, all the while clutching an Alamo beer.
- Judge reprises his roles as Hank Hill, the propane salesman, and his fast-talking friend Boomhauer.
- Kathy Najimy returns as Peggy, Hank's wife, while Pamela Adlon reprises her role as their son Bobby, who has taken a job at a fusion restaurant, a career choice influenced by his weekends spent grilling with his father.
- Stephen Root is back as Bill Dauterive, although the character of Dale Gribble, voiced by Johnny Hardwick, is mourned following Hardwick's passing in 2023.
- No official release date has been announced for the upcoming series, which is anticipated to debut in the summer.
- The creators of the show will provide further details on May 30 during the King of the Hill revival event at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, where Judge, Daniels, and other cast members are expected to be present.
