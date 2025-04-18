ATX TV Festival and Hulu to Host "King of the Hill" Reunion, Revival Preview, and BBQ this May

This May, the ATX TV Festival will invite television fans from around the world to celebrate their favorite shows. As King of the Hill prepares to head back to the small screen, the festival will host a reunion and revival sneak peek for the classic animated series.

What’s Happening:

Deadline King of the Hill are set to reunite at this year’s ATX TV Festival.

are set to reunite at this year’s ATX TV Festival. Announced Friday, April 18th, attendees for the panel will also get an early look at the upcoming revival of the series, which premieres this summer on Hulu

The event will include co-creators and executive producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, executive producer and showrunner Saladin K. Patterson, and voice actors Pamela Adlon, Lauren Tom and Toby Huss.

During the panel, the group will discuss stories from behind-the-scenes, highlights and stories from making the show, and so much more.

The panel will be held at 7PM at The Paramount Theatre on May 30th.

You can read more details about the event here

And the propane-filled fun doesn’t end with the panel!

After the reunion and revival sneak peek, ATX and Hulu are teaming up for a King of the Hill Backyard BBQ.

Backyard BBQ. Promising to bring fans into the Hill family’s backyard, attendees will be transported from Austin to Arlen.

Serving Texas favorites from local restaurants, the BBQ is promised to be a one-of-a-kind experience full of exclusive photo ops, giveaways, backyard games, and great tunes.

To learn more about the Backyard BBQ, head here

Read More Hulu: