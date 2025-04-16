Date Announcement Revealed for Hulu Original "Atsuko Okatsuka: Father"

This is the eighth original special in Hulu's new stand-up comedy slate “Hularious”.
Hulu has revealed the premiere date for Atsuko Okatsuka: Father, an original special in the platform's new stand-up comedy lineup, Hularious.

What’s Happening:

  • Atsuko Okatsuka: Father is set to debut on Friday, June 13, on Hulu, marking the eighth original special in the platform's new stand-up comedy lineup, Hularious.
  • Atsuko Okatsuka is a rising star in the comedy and acting scene, renowned for her distinctive humor, vibrant energy, and captivating presence.
  • Atsuko's comedic approach, which artfully combines joy, vulnerability, and compelling storytelling, continues to enchant audiences around the globe.

Synopsis:

  • Fans refer to her as “Mother," but Atsuko is “Father." Despite her professional success, she remains oblivious to fundamental concepts.
  • Her seven-year break from laundry and the amusing realization that marriage licenses must be obtained before weddings are just a few of the relatable anecdotes she shares in her special.

Credits:

  • Father is developed, showcased, and executive produced by Atsuko Okatsuka.
  • The special includes Ally Engelberg and Ryan Harper Gray as additional executive producers, with Gray serving as the director.

