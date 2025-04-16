Hulu Has Greenlit New Docuseries Exploring the Murder of Mike Williams
The project is currently in post-production.
Hulu is moving forward with a docuseries that will explore the murder of Mike Williams.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has approved a docuseries focusing on the murder of Mike Williams, a Baptist from Florida, who was initially believed to have been eaten by alligators.
- According to Deadline, the true-crime series explores the mysterious circumstances of December 16, 2000, when Williams embarked on a duck hunting expedition at Lake Seminole and subsequently disappeared.
- Williams and his wife, Denise, shared a seemingly perfect friendship with Kathy and Brian Winchester in Tallahassee, Florida.
- The two couples enjoyed outdoor activities together, even coordinating the births of their children to occur within months of one another.
- However, following Williams' disappearance and the subsequent divorce of Brian Winchester from Kathy, who then married Denise, the situation began to appear increasingly suspicious.
- In 2017, nearly twenty years after Williams' disappearance, Brian Winchester confessed to having shot his friend.
- The following year, Denise Williams was found guilty of conspiring to murder her husband.
- Hulu's series will feature exclusive insights from Kathy Winchester, who undertook remarkable efforts to uncover the unsettling reality behind what transpired with Williams.
- This untitled four-part series is set to debut on Hulu during the summer and is being produced by the UK-based Plum Pictures in collaboration with ABC News Studios.
- Currently, the project is in the post-production phase.
