Hulu Has Greenlit New Docuseries Exploring the Murder of Mike Williams

The project is currently in post-production.
by |
Tags: , ,

Hulu is moving forward with a docuseries that will explore the murder of Mike Williams.

What’s Happening:

  • Hulu has approved a docuseries focusing on the murder of Mike Williams, a Baptist from Florida, who was initially believed to have been eaten by alligators.
  • According to Deadline, the true-crime series explores the mysterious circumstances of December 16, 2000, when Williams embarked on a duck hunting expedition at Lake Seminole and subsequently disappeared.
  • Williams and his wife, Denise, shared a seemingly perfect friendship with Kathy and Brian Winchester in Tallahassee, Florida.
  • The two couples enjoyed outdoor activities together, even coordinating the births of their children to occur within months of one another.
  • However, following Williams' disappearance and the subsequent divorce of Brian Winchester from Kathy, who then married Denise, the situation began to appear increasingly suspicious.
  • In 2017, nearly twenty years after Williams' disappearance, Brian Winchester confessed to having shot his friend.
  • The following year, Denise Williams was found guilty of conspiring to murder her husband.
  • Hulu's series will feature exclusive insights from Kathy Winchester, who undertook remarkable efforts to uncover the unsettling reality behind what transpired with Williams.
  • This untitled four-part series is set to debut on Hulu during the summer and is being produced by the UK-based Plum Pictures in collaboration with ABC News Studios.
  • Currently, the project is in the post-production phase.

More Entertainment News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy