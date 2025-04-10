Brittany Snow Joins the Cast of Hulu’s Limited Series Based on the Murdaugh Murders
The “Pitch Perfect” alum will play the journalist behind the “Murdaugh Murders Podcast.”
Pitch Perfect’s Brittany Snow is the latest cast member to join Hulu’s Murdaugh Murders limited series.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline broke the news that Snow will be part of the series, which is co-created by Michael D. Fuller (Locke & Key) and Erin Lee Carr (The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring), with Fuller serving as showrunner.
- Not yet titled, the project is based on the true story of Maggie and Alex Murdaugh, using the extensive reporting by journalist Mandy Matney, who is also the creator of the well-known Murdaugh Murders Podcast.
- Snow will play Matney herself. Deadline describes the onscreen Mandy as “a journalist with a sunny smile and a suspicious view of the world. When Mandy starts searching for a story with teeth, she stumbles upon the news of a girl missing as a result of a boat crash. Mandy uses her keen instinct to unravel the complicated layers of the Murdaugh family and ensure that the guilty party is brought to justice."
- Snow joins a cast that includes Johnny Berchtold and Will Harrison.
- Best known for her role in the Pitch Perfect trilogy, Snow has also appeared in films like Hairspray, X and The Good Half.
