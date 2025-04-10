Premiere Date and Key Art Revealed for the Fourth Season of “Welcome to Wrexham” at FX
The ten-part docuseries will follow Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as they manage the world's third oldest professional football club.
FX has revealed the premiere date for Season Four of Welcome to Wrexham as well as sharing the new key art.
What’s Happening:
- FX has scheduled the premiere of Season Four of Welcome to Wrexham for May 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, featuring two episodes, with additional airings available on Hulu the following day.
- According to Deadline, the 10-episode docuseries will follow Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as they oversee the third oldest professional football club in the world.
- It will also delve into the hopes and challenges faced by Wrexham, a working-class city in North Wales, UK, as these two Hollywood personalities influence the future of this historic club.
- In 2020, McElhenney and Reynolds acquired the fifth-tier Red Dragons to create an engaging underdog story. Their efforts led to consecutive promotions, returning the club to the English Football League's League One for the first time in twenty years.
- As they rise in the football hierarchy, they face intensified challenges, including increased competition, higher stakes, rising expenses, ongoing injury issues, and fan demands for new players.
- Wrexham AFC Women’s Team is competitive in the Welsh Adran Premier League, striving to stand out in a skilled female football environment.
- Simultaneously, Humphrey Ker is training for a marathon across Wales, England, and California.
- Will the beloved executive director of Wrexham AFC successfully raise charity funds, face potential embarrassment from players and staff, and complete the 26.2-mile race without injury or chafing?
Credits:
- Welcome to Wrexham is an executive production led by McElhenney, Reynolds, Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Ker, Nick Frenkel, and George Dewey, along with Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Andy Thomas from Boardwalk Pictures.
- The docuseries is produced by More Better Productions, Maximum Effort Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Boardwalk Pictures.
More Entertainment News:
- Jermaine Fowler Joins the Cast of Season Five of “Only Murders in the Building"
- First Look at “Predator: Killer of Killers" Animated Film Coming Exclusively to Hulu in June
- "Only Murders in the Building" Adds Logan Lerman to Season 5
- “Dying for Sex" – Radical Honesty, Deep Friendship, and Humor Shape FX’s New Limited Series
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com